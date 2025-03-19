CoinFerenceX Introduces a Decentralized Governance Model at Web3 Summit

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown has begun for the most awaited Web3 event: CoinFerenceX , expected to unite blockchain visionaries, crypto innovators, investors, and startups.Unlike traditional events run by centralized organizations, CoinFerenceX introduces a decentralized governance model where 10 select Board Partners share strategic power and benefit from a 10% revenue pool. This unique approach ensures that companies—not just organizers—decide the event's direction, creating unparalleled value for all participants.What Makes CoinFerenceX Special- Decentralized Governance: Decisions on event flow and structure are made by industry-leading companies, ensuring a collaborative approach to maximize value for all participants.- Unmatched ROI: With a focus on measurable returns, CoinFerenceX is designed to provide sponsors and participants with tangible benefits—unlike the traditional event models that fall short on ROI.- Cutting-Edge Content: Featuring over 150+ speakers, 250+ innovative startups, and 7,000+ attendees, this is where ideas and opportunities collide.- An Event for the Community: Moving away from overpriced booths and exclusivity, CoinFerenceX is built to empower companies with impactful exposure and meaningful connections.Event HighlightsDate: 28-29 April 2025Location: Dubai | UAESpeakers: 150+Expected Attendance: 7,000Opportunities: Booths, sponsorships, and networking with VCs, innovators, and leaders in Web3.A Movement, Not Just an Event“CoinFerenceX isn’t just another event; it’s a movement. We’re creating a model where companies actively shape the event, ensuring unparalleled value for everyone involved,” said Prince Gupta, Chairperson of CoinFerenceX. “This is the future of industry gatherings—decentralized, transparent, and focused on real ROI.” Ticket Options for Every AttendeeTo ensure accessibility and inclusivity, CoinferenceX offers three ticket types, including a Free Ticket for attendees who want to experience the core aspects of the event.- Free Ticket: Access to keynote sessions and select networking opportunities.- Premium Tickets: Unlock full access to workshops, VIP networking lounges, and the exclusive Web3 startup pitch competition.- VIP Tickets: Enjoy priority access to all event areas, exclusive one-on-one meetings with investors, and premium seating during key sessions.All Web3 leaders, startup founders, and blockchain enthusiasts can now register here: coinferencex.com/tickets.Why Join- Be part of the Web3 revolution with top industry leaders.- Shape the future of decentralized events and showcase your brand to a global audience.- Take advantage of limited-time sponsorship and Board Partner opportunities.Get InvolvedBe a part of CoinferenceX, the event that’s redefining how industry conferences are shaped and experienced. With limited sponsorship slots available across various tiers, this is your opportunity to gain unparalleled exposure, build impactful connections, and lead the Web3 revolution.For more information, visit CoinferenceX.com.

