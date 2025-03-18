Phoenix Orthodontist On Choosing a Qualified Provider

Dr. Chris Murphy details the type of qualifications patients should consider when selecting an orthodontist.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many individuals, orthodontic treatment offers an effective solution to address a variety of common concerns, including teeth misalignment, bite irregularities, and other conditions. These issues can not only present an aesthetic problem but may also negatively impact the function of one’s smile and overall oral health. Board-certified Phoenix orthodontist Chris Murphy, DDS, MS says that popular treatments in the field of orthodontics include both innovative advancements and tried-and-true solutions. With options such as Invisalign and numerous types of braces , patients can see an improvement in their smile. A key factor in achieving successful results is selecting a skilled and experienced orthodontist. While patients may find the process of researching potential orthodontists overwhelming, Dr. Murphy offers tips on what kind of qualifications to focus on:• Board certification – One of the biggest qualifications to look for in an orthodontist is board certification, as this indicates they are extensively trained and experienced. The American Board of Orthodontics requires those seeking certification to undergo rigorous testing and present individual cases in front of a panel of orthodontists. Dr. Murphy notes that board certification also requires renewal every 10 years, which ensures these orthodontists remain up to date on the latest techniques and technology.• Credentials and education – Reviewing an orthodontist’s credentials and education is important because it can reflect whether they have the proper training to provide safe and effective care. Additional training, education, and experience beyond obtaining a dental degree signifies a commitment to professional excellence and adherence to high standards. This vetting helps patients trust that they are receiving care from a knowledgeable and skilled professional, maximizing the likelihood of successful treatment outcomes.• Treatment availability – Modern orthodontics has grown over the years with the development and availability of a wide range of new treatments and techniques. When choosing an orthodontist, prospective patients should research the treatments at the practice they are considering to ensure the available options are capable of addressing their needs and fitting into their lifestyle.• Before-and-after photos – An extensive smile gallery helps new patients gauge the quality and success of an orthodontist’s previous treatments. Before-and-after photos provide visual evidence of the orthodontist's skill in addressing various orthodontic issues, offering reassurance about the potential outcomes they can expect.• Patient testimonials – As firsthand accounts, patient testimonials can be a helpful resource when choosing an orthodontist. These reviews may highlight an orthodontist's approach to patient care, treatment effectiveness, and a previous patient’s overall satisfaction with their results. Testimonials can assist with building trust and confidence in the orthodontist’s abilities, making it easier for new patients to make an informed decision about their orthodontic care provider.• Practice location – The location of an orthodontist’s practice can play a role in the selection process. Dr. Murphy explains that convenience may impact one’s adherence to treatment plans. A conveniently located office makes it easier to attend regular appointments, which are essential for timely adjustments and monitoring progress. Additionally, proximity can reduce travel time and stress—which is especially important for treatments that require frequent visits—for a smoother, more manageable orthodontic treatment process.• Personal rapport – When patients feel comfortable and understood by their orthodontist, they are more likely to express concerns and preferences, ensuring treatments are tailored to their needs. That is why establishing a good personal rapport with a potential orthodontist is key. This helps foster open communication and trust, as well as enhance the overall experience and satisfaction with both the process and outcomes.Dr. Murphy encourages those interested in orthodontic treatment to do thorough research during the selection process. He also emphasizes that, while some dentists may offer orthodontic options at their practice, it is often best to choose a qualified and experienced orthodontist who has undergone years of specialty training in the field and has impeccable credentials.About Chris Murphy, DDS, MSBoard-certified orthodontist Dr. Chris Murphy leads the team at Murphy Orthodontics and was born and raised in the Phoenix area, the same community he now serves. After obtaining his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree with Honors at the University of the Pacific Dental School, he continued onto the University of Texas Health Science Center to earn a Master’s degree in Orthodontics. In addition to being a Recognized Specialist at the Kois Center, Dr. Murphy has also been recognized by his dental and orthodontic peers, who voted him as one of Phoenix’s top orthodontists in Phoenix Magazine. 