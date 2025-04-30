Rhinoplasty, Facelift, Eyelid Surgery: Philadelphia Facial Plastic Surgeons Discuss the Most Popular Options

Board-certified facial plastic surgeons Jonathan Pontell, MD and Dr. Catherine Weng explain key details about the most sought-after facial surgery procedures.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With an overall steady increase of five percent each year, cosmetic procedures are still in high demand, with individuals frequently electing to enhance their physical appearance. (1) One of the most popular aesthetic enhancement categories continues to be facial plastic surgery—with rhinoplasty, facelift, and eyelid surgery topping the list of most regularly performed procedures in the U.S. As board-certified facial plastic surgeons in Philadelphia , Dr. Jonathan Pontell and his associate, Dr. Catherine Weng, have seen this consistent desire for improving aesthetic facial concerns firsthand at their practice, which is exclusively dedicated to plastic and reconstructive procedures for the face. Below, the surgeons share their comprehensive knowledge and experience about those three popular options.Having performed over 5,000 procedures for rhinoplasty in Philadelphia , Dr. Pontell thoroughly understands both the physical and emotional motivations behind wanting to reshape the structure and/or appearance of the nose. He explains that rhinoplasty can alter nasal shape, size, and projection to refine noses (and nostrils) that patients may perceive to be overly large, wide, crooked, hanging, or bulbous. Dr. Pontell adds that fixing functional issues, such as a deviated septum or nasal valve collapse, can significantly help to improve airflow and breathing to enhance a patient’s quality of life, as well. Furthermore, Dr. Pontell and Dr. Weng express the added importance of selecting a highly-trained and qualified surgeon for any type of cosmetic procedure.The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) recently reported an 8 percent year-over-year increase in facelift surgery, further establishing its popularity within cosmetic procedures. (2) Additionally, The Aesthetic Societyreports facelift surgery as the sixth most popular overall cosmetic procedure, noting that 96,061 surgeries were performed in 2023 alone. (3) Dr. Pontell says part of this evolution might be due to the interest in facelift procedures expanding to a younger demographic. Although facelift surgery has traditionally been more common for patients in their 50s and 60s, Dr. Pontell has witnessed an increase for patients seeking a facelift in Philadelphia for those in their 30s and 40s since he began performing the procedure over 34 years ago. Dr. Pontell and Dr. Weng identify facelift surgery as what may be an ideal solution for both men and women seeking to reduce wrinkles, jowls, and sagging skin in the lower region of their face and neck to achieve a revitalized, more defined, and youthful appearance. Dr. Weng elaborates that, depending on the goals of the patient, facelifts can be performed as a SMAS (superficial musculoaponeurotic system) procedure, deep plane facelift, or as a mini facelift to address signs of aging that may be recognized as mild to moderate. Having performed more than 4,000 facelifts in his career, Dr. Pontell maintains that advancements in surgical techniques have come a long way in supporting skilled surgeons with the ability to provide refreshed, natural-looking facelift results.Eyelid surgery, medically known as blepharoplasty, consistently remains in the top five of all cosmetic procedures performed, with 120,747 completed surgeries in the U.S. in 2023 according to the ASPS. (4) Dr. Weng credits the popularity of blepharoplasty to its ability to restore a vibrant, rejuvenated appearance to the upper and/or lower eyelids. The surgeons both emphasize that, by removing excess skin and addressing muscle and fatty tissue around the eyes, they are able to dramatically improve the appearance of those who may look tired, saddened, or prematurely aged due to changes in the appearance of the skin surrounding the eyelid areas. Dr. Pontell reflects that eyelid surgery in Philadelphia, of which he has performed thousands, tends to yield high rates of patient satisfaction due to outcomes that generally deliver a “fully refreshed, awake and alert, more youthful look.”While rhinoplasty, facelift, and eyelid surgeries may be among the most popular aesthetic procedures, it does not mean that just any doctor or surgeon can perform them. The surgeons stress that facial plastic surgery requires meticulous evaluation, planning, and technique in order to accomplish safe treatment and effective results that allow the patient to still look like themselves while realizing their cosmetic goals. Dr. Pontell and Dr. Weng advise that each patient should be given individualized care from an extensively qualified plastic surgeon to increase the chances of receiving the results they wish to achieve.1 , 2, 4 American Society of Plastic Surgeons2023 Plastic Surgery Statistics Report3 The Aesthetic Society in collaboration with CosmetAssure 2023 Aesthetic Plastic Surgery StatsAbout The Aesthetic Facial Plastic Surgery Center, Inc.Dr. Jonathan Pontell and Dr. Catherine Weng are both double board-certified in facial plastic surgery and otolaryngology (head and neck surgery). Dr. Pontell is the medical director and founder of The Aesthetic Facial Plastic Surgery Center and has nearly three decades of experience as a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon. He has been honored multiple times with VitalsMagazine’s Patients’ Choice Award, and has been recognized as one of Philadelphia Magazine’s Super Doctors, among many other accolades.Dr. Weng’s extensive training includes a fellowship under the guidance of a former president of the American Academy of Facial Plastic Surgery. She has authored several book chapters and peer-reviewed articles for many publications, including the renowned Aesthetic Surgery Journal. Dr. Weng has also volunteered her expertise to patients in need around the world, serving in a variety of medical missions to provide crucial reconstructive surgeries. The doctors are available for interview upon request.To learn more about The Aesthetic Facial Plastic Surgery Center, Inc., please visit facesculptormd.com and facebook.com/JonathanPontellMD.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.facesculptormd.com/practice-news/rhinoplasty-facelift-eyelid-surgery-philadelphia-facial-plastic-surgeons-discuss-the-most-popular-options/ ###The Aesthetic Facial Plastic Surgery Center, Inc.303 W Lancaster Ave # 1AWayne, PA 19087(610) 688-7100Rosemont Media

