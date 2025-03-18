alt.ai launches Japanese LLM instruction data service for global AI companies

alt.ai launches Japanese LLM instruction data service for global AI companiesーComprehensive support to accelerate global AI companies' expansion into the Japanese market Japanese LLM instruction data service_business partnership with APTO_alt Inc.

Comprehensive support to accelerate global AI companies' expansion into the Japanese market

We provide and support AX solutions that realize DX through AI technology in a wide range of industries including IT, finance, construction, logistics, media, manufacturing, retail, and service sectors.Please feel free to contact us.Katsuya Asai・Yoichi Kunishima(AX Research & Solutions Division)e-mail: gptsolutions@alt.ai TOKYO, JAPAN, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- alt Inc. ( https://alt.ai/en/ , head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura) is pleased to announce the launch of a Japanese LLM instruction data service for developers of large language models (LLMs).In 2024, alt was selected for GENIAC (Generative AI Accelerator Challenge), a domestic generative AI development enhancement project promoted by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and NEDO, the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization. Our GENIAC project has been pivotal in our quest to develop world-class Japanese language processing technology and personal AI. We have also built a Japanese-specialized LLM series, LHTM-OPT, with the lightweight LHTM-OPT2 achieving world-leading accuracy※ in Japanese RAG (retrieval-augmented generation).Based on our LLM development experience and knowledge, we are now launching a service to provide high-quality Japanese LLM instruction data.※alt.ai’s LHTM-OPT2 achieves world's highest accuracy and inference speed as a lightweight LLM with Japanese RAG: Creating new use cases for Japanese AI with a lightweight LLM and the language’s best inference capabilitiesInstruction data refers to datasets used for LLM training. These consist of instructions for performing specific tasks paired with expected outputs, and they play an important role in improving LLMs' ability to accurately follow user instructions and generate appropriate responses.With the rapid development of generative AI in recent years, demand for AI services localized to various national markets has increased. In the Japanese market, high-quality Japanese language support that considers linguistic and cultural characteristics is essential. For global AI companies without offices in Japan, as well as other companies expanding their AI services, collecting high-quality Japanese instruction data has become a major challenge.alt’s new service will efficiently support enterprises entering the Japanese market, contributing to the development of AI capable of more natural and accurate Japanese communication. Our high-quality instruction data will improve the response quality and accuracy of Japanese LLMs, enabling AI responses that take into account Japanese business practices and cultural backgrounds. Furthermore, we expect shortened development periods and cost reductions, as well as rapid responses to needs specific to the Japanese market.■Features of the service1. Provision of high-quality Japanese LLM instruction dataWe provide high-quality Japanese instruction data leveraging the LLM expertise developed through our GENIAC project. Creation of data by native Japanese speakers, inclusion of Japanese-specific honorific expressions and cultural backgrounds, data structure design optimized for AI development, and coverage of natural Japanese instruction and response patterns will contribute significantly to improving LLM accuracy.2. Data extraction and provision for various applicationsWe accommodate applications across a range of industries, business types, job roles, and customer attributes. For example, we solve problems where communication is key, such as customer service at financial institutions and technical knowledge transfer in manufacturing industries, by extracting optimal data from data sources. We support industry-specific datasets with high expertise for business-level LLM utilization, customization with single and multi-turn interactions according to purpose, and scene-specific data production tailored to specific use cases.3. Proprietary quality standards ensuring data consistency and diversityWe guarantee quality through multiple stages of quality checks, supervision by language experts, and regular quality reviews.In launching this service, we are proud to work with APTO as our first domestic partner. By combining APTO's AI development knowledge with our high-quality Japanese instruction data, we will support the development of more effective AI solutions for Japan. During fiscal year 2025, we plan to gradually expand the amount of data provided and develop datasets for more specialized fields. We also envision expansion into other Asian languages, providing comprehensive support for global AI companies' multinational expansion.The deployment of this service represents an important step toward realizing our mission: a society where people worldwide are liberated from non-productive labor and can lead richer lives. Through collaboration with global AI providers, we will continue to expand the possibilities of communication that transcends cultural and language barriers, and pursue the creation of a future where technology and humanity work in harmony.■Comment from Ryo Takashina, CEO of APTO, on this partnershipWe’re looking forward to working with alt to globally deploy high-precision LLM data. Although the transformation of communication using AI is accelerating with big US tech companies and DeepSeek, unfortunately, business utilization in Japan has been slow to progress. Moreover, if we fail to realize high-precision communication in Japanese, domestic industries will once again become isolated. Through this initiative, I believe we can expand the presence of Japanese industries as a whole, including manufacturing, by proposing domestic solutions and entering the global market in parallel.■About APTO, Inc.APTO provides AI development support services focused on data, which has the most significant impact on accuracy in all AI development. The company has been highly evaluated by many domestic and international enterprises for supporting AI development efforts that have stalled due to data challenges, through services such as harBest, a data collection and annotation platform utilizing crowd workers, and harBest Dataset, which accelerates the preparation of data that becomes a bottleneck in the initial stages.▼harBest, the world's fastest data collection and creation platform▼harBest, a data collection and creation point-earning appURL: https://harbest.site PV: https://youtu.be/uFm3eoO4G0E ■About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is a company that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating "P.A.I." (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. In addition to AI GIJIROKU, a communication intelligence that utilizes speech recognition technology born from the development of an AI dialogue engine, we also develop and provide products, such as altBRAIN, CLONEdev, and altTalk, that provide solutions to various business issues through PoC (Proof of Concept).

