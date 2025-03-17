Senate Bill 404 Printer's Number 383

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 383 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 404 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY YAW, ROTHMAN, HUTCHINSON, LAUGHLIN, VOGEL AND STEFANO, MARCH 17, 2025 REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, MARCH 17, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of November 26, 1978 (P.L.1375, No.325), entitled "An act providing for the regulation and safety of dams and reservoirs, water obstructions and encroachments; consolidating and clarifying the programs of the Department of Environmental Resources and Navigation Commission for the Delaware River; establishing penalties and repealing certain acts," providing for county conservation district stream reconstruction emergency permit authorizations. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. The act of November 26, 1978 (P.L.1375, No.325), known as the Dam Safety and Encroachments Act, is amended by adding a section to read: Section 17.1. County conservation district stream reconstruction emergency permit authorizations. (a) A county conservation district with an approved delegation agreement in accordance with sections 6 and 17 and sections 9(11) and 11(2) of the act of May 15, 1945 (P.L.547, No.217), known as the "Conservation District Law," to administer certain activities under 25 Pa. Code Ch. 105 (relating to dam safety and waterway management), may request an amendment to the 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21

