Senate Bill 404 Printer's Number 383

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 383

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

404

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY YAW, ROTHMAN, HUTCHINSON, LAUGHLIN, VOGEL AND

STEFANO, MARCH 17, 2025

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, MARCH 17, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 26, 1978 (P.L.1375, No.325),

entitled "An act providing for the regulation and safety of

dams and reservoirs, water obstructions and encroachments;

consolidating and clarifying the programs of the Department

of Environmental Resources and Navigation Commission for the

Delaware River; establishing penalties and repealing certain

acts," providing for county conservation district stream

reconstruction emergency permit authorizations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of November 26, 1978 (P.L.1375, No.325),

known as the Dam Safety and Encroachments Act, is amended by

adding a section to read:

Section 17.1. County conservation district stream

reconstruction emergency permit authorizations.

(a) A county conservation district with an approved

delegation agreement in accordance with sections 6 and 17 and

sections 9(11) and 11(2) of the act of May 15, 1945 (P.L.547,

No.217), known as the "Conservation District Law," to administer

certain activities under 25 Pa. Code Ch. 105 (relating to dam

safety and waterway management), may request an amendment to the

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

