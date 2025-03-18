PHILIPPINES, March 18 - Press Release

March 18, 2025 TRANSCRIPT OF Q&A: SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

COMMITTEE ON JUSTICE AND HUMAN RIGHTS HEARING ON ALICE GUO'S ESCAPE

MARCH 18, 2025 Senator Risa Hontiveros (SRH): My last set of questions is particularly for Undersecretary De Vega. Kasi paalis sila in about half an hour. And I'd like the subcommittee would like to take advantage of his presence online. So, Usec. De Vega from DFA in Yangon. Usec De Vega, are you still online, sir? Usec Eduardo De Vega (DFA) : Yes, I am. And always a pleasure. SRH: Yes, sir. Okay, now I can see you again, sir. So, sir, gaya ng nabangit ko po kanina, ang pinakaconcern namin sa inyong department, ano na po yung update sa pagpapauwi sa mga biktima ng human trafficking na ngayon, and we knew this from the last hearing, na sa Miyawadi po. Usec De Vega: Yes. But for that, in order that we could link it to the issue now... SRH: Yes, please. And Usec, if it's possible to ask your technical there to increase your audio, kasi medyo hindi po namin marinig masyado. Usec De Vega: How is it now? SRH: It's better, Usec. Thank you. Yes, please jump off from the issues we were just discussing also. Usec De Vega: Marami yung mga Pilipino nandun use that route. They openly say that they use the truth they went through the South because alam nyo na mas mahirap ngayong lumusot through the airports but may mga dumaan doon or if they use the airport it would be to Bangkok. Now what's the latest scenario there is a process between Myanmar and Thailand meaning they are in Myanmar and then itatawid yan across the friendship bridge to Maesot so the both governments have to coordinate on the dates and the times if you remember the Gaza repatriation, hindi pwedeng sabay-sabay lahat lumabas. So what we're doing is we're actually competing with other countries in effect because there's thousands of victims, trafficking victims. So what's happening is, right now, because of our discussions with Myanmar authorities yesterday, partly because of that, they are accelerating the process and it's possible as early as next week, up to 187 will be allowed to cross the border and from there, susunduin ang ating mga tao naman sa Thailand, sa ating embahada sa Thailand, either to fly them direct from Maesot, we're trying to charter a flight for that or drive them to Bangkok where they will fly because on thailand is saying all governments should commit that once we accept them in they will take them out as quick as possible within 24 hours so we are doing that and aside from the 187 or so, we have asked the Maynmar government because we have identified about 62 more who are still in the compounds. So kailangan ma-rescue pa. And it looks like a lot, but there are other countries with thousands, China's thousands. There's a lot more. So at least may progress pong nangyari. Thank you also about POGOS. Myanmar is also thankful and other countries because what we're doing to close POGOS means meron na re-rescue na foreign nationals who have been trafficked to the Philippines, including at least 40 Myanmar citizens whom we shall eventually be sending back to Myanmar. So that's what I'm here for, madam, and I made sure to make time. Interestingly, Myanmar is 90 minutes behind Philippine time. Usually, lahat ng bansa 10 o'clock, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5. Myanmar is unique it's a 90 minutes behind and um we're grateful to be part of this I will be the acting head of the embassy, si Mr Lito Nayan just assumed not so long ago and already into the fire no because that's service because after all the DFA stands for foreign service. We'll do what we can and you know that. Madam. And we'll report to you on the developments. SRH: Thank you so much Usec. de Vega at kay Sir OIC Ambassador Nayan as well. This is very good news po tungkol dun sa 187 na mga kababayan natin. Has the Philippine Embassy in Yangon been able to confirm Usec, kung kabilang po dito yung 12 na itinanong po namin sa DFA in the last hearing na iniintay ng mga pamilya nilang makauwi agad? Usec. De Vega: We're absolutely sure of 6 of the 12 and we're checking on the other 6. Pero committed tayo na mauwi na yan next week. Or certainly, kung hindi next week, certainly this month. Problem kasi, paglusot kasi sa bridge, by nationality, kunwari Monday, Tuesdays tayo. They preserve Wednesday, Thursday, Fridays for the Chinese, because there are thousands and thousands of them, no? So, Monday, Tuesday, Filipinos and other Southeast Asians. So, luckily, I mean, it sounds like a lot, madam, no? 200 plus. Other countries have more. Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam. Kasi nag-umpisa na tayo mag-repatrate since you started this, if you remember, in late 2022. Now, as for the 12th, I will ask Mr. Nayan to explain the status. SRH: Yes, please, Sir Nayan. And please follow on the input of the good undersecretary because it's good to hear that at least 6 out of the 12 na itinanong na po namin noong nakaraang hearing ay kasama po sa 187 na makakauwi na by early next week. And sana po maihabol pa yung anim dahil I remember in the last hearing na banggit po namin sa DFA resource person that if I remember correctly, all of these 12, nakapagbigay na po ang mga pamilya nila na mga dokumento nila sa DFA. So, yes sir, Mr. Nayan. OIC Ambassador Lito Nayan: Ma'am, your honor, Senator Hontiveros. Good to see you again, ma'am, since the last confirmation hearing. We're working closely with the Malaysian authorities, that's why the good Undersecretary is here several days, working closely with the Myanmar authorities and also the Thai authorities, also reaching out to all the relevant authorities to bring home safely or repat all our Filipinos, overseas Filipinos by next week. So, we have about 187 as conveyed by the Undersecretary, but we still have 12, as we mentioned, pending official conveyance. And we are on our way, if I may, sir, on our way in a few minutes to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar to officially convey all of these numbers again, ma'am, to communicate to the highest level the urgency to safely repatriate all our overseas Filipinos who are trapped in the scam compounds. And fortunately, we have this schedule on Monday at least the 30th and hopefully there will be more to be repatriated by Monday or Tuesday next week. We're working closely with all the relevant authorities with Bangkok P, who is represented by the acting CDA as well. So we're working closely with all the relevant authorities. We, of course, seek the kind of indulgence of all our stakeholders, madam, to have the patience to understand how these yes Usec De Vega: Yesterday we also met with the ASEAN heads of mission here including the Thai ambassador they are committed so and now I'm meeting the Myanmar foreign museum although I already met immigration and police yesterday from here I'll actually fly to Thailand naman kasi they are at the receiving end, so our embassy is working on that. We will get those 12 home and all the others, Ma'am. I cannot promise the date but as early as next week, it looks like possible already and we will update you, Ma'am Thank you So much Usec and Mr. Nayan para sa amung komite rin. We do salute your efforts kasi para saming subcommittee and buong committee, every Filipino is important po. So na-appreciate po talaga namin. Maraming salamat sa efforts ninyo na pauwiin lahat-lahat po ng ating mga kababayang na biktima dyan. Yes, Usec? Usec De Vega: Maraming salamat din sa Senado at sa inyo kasi kailangan namin ipaabot sa atin at natin ipaabot sa buong mamamayan. Itong scamming kasi may pupunta pa eh. Pero simula ngayon, mukhang wala na sa Myanmar because China and Thailand, what do you call it, cut off their supplies or something. The electricity. So talaga magsasara na itong mga scamming dyan sa Myanmar. So talagang all the more reason na ang kababayan natin huwag maniwala sa mga promises na may trabaho sa Thailand. Kasi sabi rin ng Thailand, gusto rin lang huwag isipin ng mga Pilipino na pwede basta pumunta dun tapos walang work visa. Hindi to EU, I mean, as I said, it's not working in EU, it just go to country to country. The problem though, and we work on it, some of these scammers are now transferring na. O sige, hindi pa rin sa Myanmar, we'll go to Africa. So magiging problema na naman natin yan. But, yun na, we have to spread the news. Don't go to Thailand or anywhere in the region without passing the DMW. And yung mga talagang willing na, willing silang gawin to, wala na sa Myanmar or elsewhere sa Southeast Asia. By the middle of the year, baka wala na. So right now, our job is to bring home those who are there. And certainly, our goal is this month, kung hindi next week. SRH: Thank you, Madam. Thank you very much, Usec. again, and Mr. Nayan. Y SRH: ...Gaya ng pag-uusapan natin. Usec. De Vega: Our goal is this month, kung hindi next week. Thank you, madam. SRH: Thank you very much, Usec., again, and Mr. Nayan. Siyempre, gaya ng pag-uusapan natin, nag-eevolve kasi, nagmo-morph itong mga POGO at human trafficking at scamming syndicate. At patuloy nilang sinusubukang lokohin. Hindi lang tayong mga Pilipino, ibang mga nationals na mabibiktiman nila doon. So in a way, we're also racing against time. And again, we do appreciate the efforts of DFA. Nabanggit niyo po, you're on your way to Bangkok. So this is also a good time to ask, with many thanks, Usec. De Vega and Mr. Nayan. Could I also ask po, some updates from the Philippine Embassy in Bangkok naman po, kung saan papunta si Usec. De Vega. Usec. De Vega: Yes, ma'am. Bangkok CDA Charmaine Guevarra: Charmaine Guevarra here po, CDA of Bangkok, currently. Just to echo the Honorable Undersecretary's information earlier, we are working on bringing home 187, 30 of which they are confirmed to be transferred from Miyawaddy to Mae Sot this coming Monday, March 24, where we are working together with the Thai authorities on this, as well as our Philippine Embassy in Yangon. As for the 157, again, we are also working on their transfer. As Usec. mentioned earlier, Filipinos including other nationals, their schedules are only on Mondays and Tuesdays and Wednesday to Friday are for the Chinese nationals. As we are required to follow the procedures of Thai and of course Myanmar, the other side, we are trying to work very hard their schedule of transfer on the earliest Monday or Tuesday dates. SRH: Thank you so much, Charge D'Affaires. Yes, Senator Sherwin. Senator Sherwin Gatchalian: Madam Chair, with your permission, I'll go back to Mr. Ambassador Nayan in Myanmar. Sir, based on your intelligence and information, ilan pa hong mga Pinoy ang naka-potentially nakakulong pa ho doon? Usec. De Vega: They're not in jail or anything, sir. They're in the scamming compound. Senator Gatchalian: I mean, nasa scamming compound, parang kinulong na rin sila doon, di ba? Hindi sila makaalis, eh. So, kulong in a sense na scamming compound. Usec. De Vega: Yes, sir. Around 50, sir. We have estimated around 50. Senator Gatchalian: 50 pa ang natitira? Usec. De Vega: We've communicated this as of yesterday to the immigration authorities through Undersecretary de Vega's meeting yesterday and also with the Home Affairs, sir. So on our way in a few minutes to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and we will again reiterate not just the 187 including the 30 but also the 50 plus we believe that are still in the... Senator Gatchalian: Itong 50 plus po ho, confirmed na ho makakalaya sila. Paalisin na ho sila. Usec. De Vega: They have to be taken out of the compound pa. Yung 187, confirmed yan it's just a matter of when, the date. And now we will, we're working with the embassy in Thailand po because they will have to fly them home. And of course we're using approved DFA funds and thank you for our budget for that. Pero itong 50, kailangan magtatrabaho pa yung Myanmar that's why I met the police and migration people, Home Affairs pala to get them out and to get them out, they have to contact their contacts on the ground because officially, the Myanmar State Ministry of Council does not control that area. It's the rebel groups. So the rebel groups are themselves being helpful in rescuing them and turning them over to the authorities, to the official authorities. So meron pang 50, we got them through complaints directly from the victims themselves and from other sources. Senator Gatchalian: And we are coordinating with the quote-unquote rebel groups insofar as their release is concerned? Is that the process? Because I'm trying to understand the process. Usec. De Vega: The process is officially through the Myanmar authorities. As for contacting the rebel groups, I would rather not say in open session. Senator Gatchalian: I understand. But there are efforts to release them? Usec. De Vega: Absolutely. Senator Gatchalian: And then what is now the current situation of the scam hubs? Because based on my readings, these scam hubs are allowed to operate. That's what I understand. Parang pinapayagan silang mag-operate at hinahayaan lang sila. Kasi kung ganun po ang mangyayari, paulit-ulit lang itong mangyayari. Baka mayroon tayong mga kababayan na maloko. Kasi niloloko sila eh. tayong mga kababayan na maloko. Kasi niloloko sila eh. Sasabihin na magtatrabaho doon as cook, magtatrabaho as IT, tapos ikukulong. So, ano po yung sitwasyon ho ngayon? Usec. De Vega: There's about 20 to 30 of them spread out over the border over a big, a big almost 200 mile radius across the river border. They are not officially allowed to operate but remember po that that area is not controlled by the official authorities in Yangon or Naypyidaw but now because China started complaining because some of their citizens, not some, a lot of their citizens are also trafficked there there's now a trilateral crackdown being undertaken by Thailand, China, and Myanmar. So what Thailand did was, they know that they're the ones because yung internet ang tina-tap nitong mga across the border ng scamming centers. They turned that off. They turn off even supply of water, fuel, ganyan. Internet, wala. So, napipilitan magsara na yung mga ito. So, we expect that in the next few months, or even less, wala na sila. Wala na, because hindi na pumapayag at all. Yung, or hindi na, they're working with it, the crackdown, the China-Thailand-Memar. And as I said earlier, that means, wala na yung basehan ng mga Pilipino, lalo na, na pumuntang anywhere in the region, including, well, Bangkok has been the hub to go there. The problem po, as I said earlier, lilipat lang sila. As you said, hindi matatapos to. Hindi matatapos but not in Myanmar. Lilipat yan somewhere else, maybe in another continent and they're opening in Africa. SRH: Usec., Senator Sherwin, if I may jump in at this point, kung saan lilipat po, Usec.? I mean, tama po ba na tumigil na nga or tumitigil na sa Myanmar pero lumipat naman halimbawa sa Cambodia? Usec. De Vega: Well, yes, meron na sa Cambodia, but not anywhere near the scale of what we see. Di ba, meron na tayong mga na-rescue rin, including people who contacted you. But Cambodia now, they don't have quite the numbers as Myanmar. Maybe they will transfer. So, pag-alis po, one suggestion, pagpupunta po sa labas, kailangan merong verified job offers and verified contracts from the DMW, from our POEA. So, Cambodia and Laos, well, I'm not saying it's good, pero at least, doon the Cambodian and Lao authorities do control their territory. Pero ang suspicion namin that something of this scale, they will need to do to go outside the region. So, baka inaudible] na yan. But right now, the job is to rescue a few hundred and we'll do it, po. Senator Gatchalian: So, Usec. and the Ambassador, so the direction there is to completely close down the scam hubs in the next few weeks, months. Usec. De Vega: Opo. Senator Gatchalian: So, that's good news. At least, alam na. Usec. De Vega: I hope it's not ningas cogon. And that's why we're also talking to Myanmar and Thailand. They don't like to be considered trafficking hubs. By the way, we have confirmed according to our statistics, mayroon nang na-traffic for this purpose, Fiji and Ghana, which are even much further places. Senator Gatchalian: Mas mahirap doon, mas mahirap dahil malayo. Usec., when you arrive, I think it's important to coordinate with the Department of Migrant Workers and also information campaign. Marami ho talagang naloloko pero magaling ho kasi manloko ito eh. They post on Facebook, they post on social media, and then naloloko sila pagpunta nila doon. So we really need to educate our constituents na hindi, huwag silang kakagat sa mga ganitong alok na talagang halos, parang imposible yung ibinibigay. Usec. De Vega: Too good to be true. Pero isa pang role ng DMW po, pag uwi ng mga ito, sila yung charge of reintegration sa kanila. Senator Gatchalian: Thank you, Usec. Thank you, Ambassador. Usec. De Vega: And regards with Madam and Mr. Senator, Your Honors. Thank you, Madam. Ambassador Nayan: Thank you, Your Honors. Thank you very much SRH: Usec. De Vega and Ambassador Nayan. Okay, salamat po. Maraming salamat po sa inyo.

