March 18, 2025 PMPC awards Cayetano in Action with Boy Abunda 'Best Public Affairs Program and Host' GMA Network's Cayetano in Action with Boy Abunda has bagged two prestigious awards - Best Public Affairs Program and Best Public Affairs Program Host - at the 38th Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) Star Awards for Television. The awards will be presented at a star-studded ceremony on March 23, 2025 at the Dolphy Theater, where the brightest names in Philippine television will gather to honor excellence in the industry. This recognition celebrates the show's commitment to tackling important issues faced by our kababayan everyday, guided by the dynamic partnership of Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano, alongside the King of Talk Boy Abunda. Cayetano in Action with Boy Abunda, which airs every Sunday at 11:00 p.m. on GMA 7 and replays on Saturdays at 10:30 p.m. on GTV, continues the legacy of Senator Alan and Pia's father, the late Senator Rene Cayetano. Senator Rene's radio and TV program "Compañero y Compañera" aired from 1997 to 2001. "My dad's purpose, aside from serving the Lord, was to practice the law. Na-realize niya na kaya niya pinag-aralan ang batas ay dahil sa mabubuting magagawa niya dito sa Senado at sa batas. And I can relate to him," Kuya Alan said on the importance of continuing his father's legacy. "Kasi katulad nga ng sinabi sa Bible, the law was made for man, not man made for the law," he added. Cayetano said CIA with BA seeks a fresh approach by using "creative ways of looking at legal issues [where we] give advice without confining it in legal [concepts] or being bookish." Now on its second year, Cayetano in Action with Boy Abunda premiered on February 5, 2023, and offers in-depth interviews and public service with actionable solutions. In various segments, the sibling senators -- both veteran lawmakers and lawyers who are fondly called 'Kuya Alan' and 'Ate Pia' -- listen to the concerns of ordinary Filipinos. Their unique format has made it stand out in the TV show category. Kuya Alan invites viewers to watch not only for entertainment but also to learn valuable lessons about law, family, and compassion. "Sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na y'ung mga may malalaking problema sa kanilang buhay, whether financial or relational, huwag kayong magdalawang-isip na lumapit sa amin ni Ate Pia," he said. Cayetano in Action with Boy Abunda wagi sa PMPC bilang 'Best Public Affairs Program at Host' Big time winner ang Cayetano in Action with Boy Abunda sa 38th Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) Star Awards for Television matapos itong magwagi ng dalawang award - Best Public Affairs Program at Best Public Affairs Program Host! Gaganapin ang star-studded na awarding ceremony sa March 23, 2025 sa Dolphy Theater, kung saan magtitipon ang mga pinakasikat na pangalan sa showbiz at telebisyon. Sa paggabay ng magkapatid na senador na sina Senador 'Kuya' Alan Peter at 'Ate' Pia Cayetano, kasama ang one and only King of Talk na si Boy Abunda, patuloy na tumutulong ang programa sa pang-araw-araw na buhay ng mga Pinoy. Mapapanood ito tuwing Linggo ng 11:00 p.m. sa GMA 7. May replays ito tuwing Sabado ng 10:30 p.m. sa GTV. Ipinagpapatuloy nina Kuya Alan at Ate Pia ang legacy ng kanilang yumaong ama na si Senador Rene Cayetano, na kilala rin sa kanyang iconic na programa sa radyo at TV na "Compañero y Compañera" noong 1997 hanggang 2001. Sa pamamagitan ng Cayetano in Action with Boy Abunda, nais nilang ipagpatuloy ang adhikain ng kanilang ama na maglingkod sa taumbayan. "My dad's purpose, aside from serving the Lord, was to practice the law. Na-realize niya na kaya niya pinag-aralan ang batas ay dahil sa mabubuting magagawa niya dito sa Senado at sa batas. And I can relate to him," kwento ni Kuya Alan. "Kasi katulad nga ng sinabi sa Bible, the law was made for man, not man made for the law," dagdag pa niya. Dalawang taon nang umeere ang Cayetano in Action with Boy Abunda mula nang unang ipinalabas noong February 5, 2023. May iba't ibang segment ang programa kung saan nakikinig sina Kuya Alan at Ate Pia sa mga hinaing ng mga ordinaryong Pilipino. Bilang parehong beteranong mambabatas at abogado, handa silang magbigay ng payo at solusyon sa mga problema ng mga tao. Inaanyayahan ni Kuya Alan ang lahat na manood at matuto tungkol sa batas, pamilya, at pagmamalasakit sa kapwa. "Sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na y'ung mga may malalaking problema sa kanilang buhay, whether financial or relational, huwag kayong magdalawang-isip na lumapit sa amin ni Ate Pia," wika niya. Abangan pa ang mas pinaigting na public service at makabuluhang diskusyon sa Cayetano in Action with Boy Abunda!

