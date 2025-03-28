U.S. Health and Care Workers: Opportunities in the UK Under Health and Care Visa

UK Health and Care visa offers a lifeline to US workers facing uncertainty, with fast-track entry, lower fees, and a path to permanent settlement

WA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Y & J Solicitors, a leading UK immigration law firm , is advising health and care workers in the United States wishing to emigrate that there are opportunities available under the UK’s Health and Care visa scheme.The U.S. healthcare industry is the largest employment sector in the country and many of the estimated 17m workers in the sector are likely to qualify for a UK Health and Care visa , which provides a structured and legal pathway to work in Britain’s healthcare sector where there is an acute shortage of healthcare professionalsYash Dubal, Founder of A Y & J Solicitors and an immigration and visa expert, said: “In the UK, there is a growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals, and visa policies have been designed to facilitate their entry.“While immigration restrictions have been tightened across the world to reduce migration levels, the route to legal work in the U.K for health and care workers remains open. Measures have been taken to facilitate the easy uptake of Health and Care visas. The route offers a fast-tracked application process, reduced fees, and exemption from the Immigration Health Surcharge, making it an attractive option for eligible applicants.”The UK Health and Care visa is a subcategory of the Skilled Worker visa , specifically designed for qualified overseas healthcare professionals, including doctors, registered nurses, pharmacists, and adult social care workers. This visa provides a direct route to employment with licensed UK employers and offers the potential for permanent settlement.Mr. Dubal encouraged eligible individuals to explore their options: “For those in the U.S. health and care sector who are looking to explore the option of working overseas, the UK offers a viable alternative with a clear legal route to employment. Our firm provides guidance on the application process and eligibility criteria to assist interested applicants.”For more information on the UK Health and Care visa, visit the A Y & J Solicitors website.About A Y & J Solicitors: A Y & J Solicitors is an award-winning UK immigration law firm specializing in business and personal immigration matters. With a strong track record of success, the firm provides expert legal guidance to individuals and businesses navigating the complexities of the UK immigration system.

