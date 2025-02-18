Emigres doing the ‘Donald dash’ offered free advice by UK lawyers
UK immigration law firm offers free advice to ‘Donald dashers’—Americans seeking to relocate amid political shifts.TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A British legal firm which specializes in immigration and visa law is offering free advice to ‘Donald dashers’ who are considering emigrating to the UK.
The number of Americans looking for information about relocating abroad jumped by 1,500% after the Republican Party won last year’s presidential election. Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UK were the most searched for destinations. The spike in emigration interest has been dubbed the ‘Donald dash’ and is already translating into firm action.
UK immigration law firm A Y & J Solicitors, based in London, has fielded a surge in calls from the US and is offering a free consultation for any professionals genuinely interested in exploring opportunities in Britain
Director and company founder Yash Dubal said: “The huge spike in interest after the election has begun to translate into real actions and we have seen an increase in interest from the US, with people citing the election result and the policies of the new administration as reasons for their desire to move.
“The British immigration system is considerably more liberal than the US and as a country I would say we are now more welcoming to emigres, especially those with the skills that are in demand in the UK, such as in IT, programming, finance and the creative industries.”
The US expat community in the UK numbers around 200,000. There are established American communities based in London around the new US Embassy, and also in Cobham, Surrey, which is often referred as the UK’s Beverly Hills and boasts an American school, ACS International School Cobham.
Mr Dubal explained that there are several visa options open to US citizens.
“The Skilled Worker visa is available to anyone who has a qualifying job offer with a registered sponsor in the UK. The Global Talent visa is available for people who are leaders or potential leaders in academia, research, arts and culture, or digital technology. This doesn't require a job offer,” he said.
He highlights two specific routes which would suit young Americans looking for an opportunity to move to the UK, either permanently or for a few years, until the next election.
He said: “The High Potential Individual visa is available to graduates with qualifications from a list of top global universities, which is periodically updated by the UK government. US universities feature heavily on the list. Indeed, of the 50 universities listed currently, 20 are in the US.”
For entrepreneurs he also recommended the Self-Sponsorship scheme, which A Y & J Solicitors pioneered in the UK. This is open to businesspeople who want to set up a UK business.
“We have successfully used this option for several US citizens,” added Mr Dubal.
For a free consultation contact….
Yash Dubal
A Y & J Solicitors
+ +44 20 7404 7933
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.