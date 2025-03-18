Semiconductor Equipment Market to Reach $114.74 Billion Globally by 2034: MRFR

Semiconductor Equipment Market Share

Semiconductor Equipment Market Research Report By Type of Equipment, Wafer Size, Technology Generation, Application, End Use, Regional

CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Semiconductor Equipment Market is poised for consistent growth, driven by rising demand for advanced electronics, emerging technologies, and expanding investments in chip manufacturing facilities. The market was valued at USD 72.54 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 75.94 billion in 2025 to USD 114.74 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.69% during the forecast period (2025–2034).Key Drivers of Market Growth1. Increasing Demand for Advanced SemiconductorsThe growth in AI, 5G networks, IoT, and high-performance computing is driving the need for cutting-edge semiconductor equipment to support advanced chip production.2. Expansion of Chip Manufacturing FacilitiesMajor players are investing heavily in semiconductor fabrication plants (fabs) to meet the global demand for chips. Countries like the U.S., China, and South Korea are rapidly expanding their production capacities.3. Rising Use of Semiconductor Components in AutomotiveThe automotive industry’s transition to electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving, and smart infotainment systems is boosting demand for specialized semiconductor equipment.4. Advancements in Lithography TechnologyThe adoption of Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography is enabling chipmakers to produce smaller, faster, and more efficient microchips, driving market growth.5. Growing Demand for Consumer ElectronicsThe increasing penetration of smartphones, wearables, gaming devices, and home automation systems is fueling semiconductor production and equipment investments.Download Sample PagesKey Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Market Include:• BASF• Advantest• Tokyo Electron• Applied Materials• SCREEN Holdings• ASML• DuPont de Nemours• ShinEtsu Chemical• Daido Steel• Merck• KLA Corporation• Nikon• Sumco Corporation• Lam Research• JSR CorporationBrowse In-depth Market Research Report:Market Segmentation1. By Equipment Type• Wafer Processing Equipment – Used for lithography, deposition, and etching processes.• Assembly and Packaging Equipment – Crucial for chip integration and miniaturization.• Testing Equipment – Ensures chip functionality and performance reliability.• Cleaning Equipment – Used for surface cleaning to improve chip quality.2. By Application• Memory Chips – Expanding demand for DRAM and NAND storage.• Logic ICs – Increasing use in smartphones, AI devices, and data centers.• Analog Devices – Widely used in automotive, healthcare, and communication sectors.3. By End-Use Industry• Consumer Electronics• Automotive• Healthcare• Telecommunication• Aerospace & Defense4. By Region• North America: Dominates the market due to significant investments in semiconductor fabs.• Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing region, led by key players in China, Taiwan, and South Korea.• Europe: Increasing demand driven by automotive electronics and industrial automation.• Rest of the World (RoW): Emerging opportunities in Latin America and the Middle East for semiconductor innovation.Procure Complete Research Report Now:The Global Semiconductor Equipment Market is set to expand steadily, driven by rising investments in chip fabrication facilities, next-generation technologies, and increasing demand for consumer electronics. As industries prioritize miniaturization, energy efficiency, and performance enhancement, the semiconductor equipment sector will play a pivotal role in driving technological innovation.Related Report:About Market Research Future:At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research Consulting Services. The MRFR team have a supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services for our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

