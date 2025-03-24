Media Advisory - Security Frontiers Virtual Community FREE Event Hosted By Dropzone AI

Reinforce Your SOC with Autonomous AI SOC Analysts

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Security Frontiers Virtual Community FREE Event Hosted By Dropzone AI

WHAT: Security Frontiers - A 3-hour virtual event with speakers sharing lessons-learned from building cybersecurity AI solutions. Multiple cybersecurity domains are covered, including threat modeling, application security, data privacy, and red teaming. See agenda with session descriptions at:

https://www.dropzone.ai/blog/security-frontiers-2025-explore-the-frontiers-of-ai-automation-for-cybersecurity



WHEN: Thursday, March 27 at 11 a.m. - 2:15 p.m. EST



WHERE: Virtual Event – https://securityfrontiers.ai/



WHO – For any cybersecurity professional who is interested in building (or having their teams build) solutions using GenAI. Security engineers mostly, but also for CISOs, Directors of Security and other leadership personnel.



WHY: Attendees will learn from their peers who have built AI cybersecurity solutions that are in production. They will also be able to engage with others in the virtual conference chat. It is a great opportunity for teams to learn together and it’s free of charge.

Security Frontiers, hosted by Dropzone AI, is more than a virtual conference—it’s a roadmap for making AI work for your security team. You’ll learn how your peers are building with AI to make security operations more efficient and effective.

This event is for security professionals who are looking for practical solutions to real-world challenges. Whether you’re a CISO, SOC manager, analyst, or security integrator, you’ll leave with a better understanding of what’s possible with AI today.

About Dropzone AI:

Dropzone AI revolutionizes cybersecurity operations by providing pre-trained, autonomous AI SOC analysts that work tirelessly alongside human teams. Built on advanced LLMs, Dropzone AI investigates and analyzes every security alert 24/7 without requiring playbooks, code, or prompts. It seamlessly integrates with your existing security tools, adapting to your environment and generating decision-ready reports that enable analysts to focus on critical threats. Dropzone’s patented system reduces manual analysis time by 90%, helping organizations scale their security operations without adding headcount. Learn more about Dropzone AI by visiting www.dropzone.ai

Contact: Sonia Awan

PR for Dropzone AI

soniaawan@outbloompr.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.