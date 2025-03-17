Taxing Europe’s Super-Rich: The Gamechanger
Ahead of tomorrow’s EU Tax Symposium, Gabriel Zucman, lead economist at the EU Tax Observatory, has set out a proposal to tax the super-rich in the EU.
In response, Chiara Putaturo, Oxfam EU tax expert, said:
“Zucman’s study exposes the truth: Europe has money to fight the climate crisis, strengthen social security nets and maintain its role as a global leader in aid - it just needs the political will to tax its wealthiest citizens.
“At next week’s EU budget talks, one thing must be crystal clear: taxing Europe’s super-rich is the gamechanger to end extreme inequality in Europe and finance the EU’s budget.”
