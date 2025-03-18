CTO Launches Regional Nex-Gen Tourism Showcase to Inspire Future Caribbean Tourism Leaders

Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General & CEO, Caribbean Tourism Organization

BRIDGETOWN,, BARBADOS, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has launched the Regional Nex-Gen Tourism Showcase 2025, a dynamic competition designed to engage and empower the next generation of Caribbean tourism leaders. Open to tertiary-level students from universities and colleges across CTO member countries, the initiative challenges student teams to develop forward-thinking, sustainable business proposals that drive economic growth and enhance the region’s global tourism appeal.Through research, collaboration and presentation, students will explore key facets of the tourism industry, designing initiatives that contribute to the long-term success of Caribbean destinations. The competition fosters creativity and innovation, bridges academic learning with real-world applications, and provides a platform for students to engage directly with industry leaders.CTO Secretary-General & CEO Dona Regis-Prosper emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating:“The future of Caribbean tourism lies in the hands of our young, talented minds. The Nex-Gen Tourism Showcase is more than a competition – it is an opportunity to cultivate innovation, empower students, and ensure a vibrant, sustainable future for our region’s tourism industry. We invite students across CTO member countries to take on this challenge and become part of the movement shaping the Caribbean’s tourism landscape.”As part of its broader commitment to fostering youth engagement, CTO has long supported educational programs such as the Caribbean Primary School Creative Writing Competition, Regional Tourism Youth Congress, and Caribbean Students Colloquium. The Nex-Gen Tourism Showcase continues this tradition by providing students with the opportunity to gain industry exposure, refine their skills, and develop tourism solutions with lasting impact.CTO encourages students from across its member countries to register and participate in the Nex-Gen Tourism Showcase 2025. The competition will recognize and award business proposals that demonstrate the greatest potential for positive social, economic and environmental impact while showing strong promise for attracting investment and long-term viability.The top teams will advance to the Finals, where they will present their innovative initiatives to an audience of tourism industry leaders at Caribbean Week in New York this June.To register institution interest by Friday, March 14, visit: https://bit.ly/tourismshowcase2025 About the Caribbean Tourism OrganizationThe Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean’s tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region’s finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private sector allied members. The CTO’s vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism - One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning & execution, and research & information technology.The CTO’s headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026.Tel: +1 246 427-5242; Email: CTObarbados@caribtourism.comFor more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit www.OneCaribbean.org and follow the CTO on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the conversation.

