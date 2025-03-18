Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,138 in the last 365 days.

NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox signs four bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (March 17, 2025) – Today, Gov. Cox signed four bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session. Information on these bills can be found below:

  • HB 441, Franchisee Protection Act
  • SB 188, School District Modifications
  • SB 279, High School Rodeo Amendments
  • SB 282, Higher Education Hiring Amendments

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox signs four bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more