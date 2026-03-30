Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule – March 30 – April 4, 2026
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, March 30
12:30 p.m. Thanks-Giving Foundation lunch
Location: Dallas, TX
7:00 p.m. Speak at Thanks-Giving Foundation fireside
Location: Dallas, TX
Tuesday, March 31
11:30 a.m. Speak at Thanks-Giving Foundation luncheon
Location: Dallas, TX
Wednesday, April 1
9:00 a.m. Speak at the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour with Swire Coca-Cola
Location: Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. 2026 legislative session ceremonial bill signing
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
11:15 a.m. Meet with Jerry Fenn, Chair, Utah Public Service Commission
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:35 a.m. Meet with Augustus Doricko, CEO, Rainmaker Technology Corp.
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Interview with Bloomberg national security reporter
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Meeting with Mercur Gold Project executives
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, April 2
9:00 a.m. 2026 legislative session ceremonial bill signing
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
9:30 a.m. Meet with congressional delegation
Location: The State Room, Utah North Capitol Building
11:15 a.m. Meeting with Mayor Mendenhall and Mayor Wilson
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Speak at the State of Utah Leadership Certificate program
Location: Taylorsville State Office Building, Taylorsville, UT
3:00 p.m. Meet with Jefferson Moss, Director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, Jonathan Freedman, CEO of World Trade Center Utah, and Franz Kolb, Director of International Trade and Diplomacy and Protocol for the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
3:45 p.m. Meet with World Trade Center Utah and Governor’s Office of Economic Development Trade Mission delegation
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
Friday, April 3
8:45 a.m. Tour Joseph Smith Memorial Building visitor’s center
Location: Joseph Smith Memorial Building, Salt Lake City
10:00 a.m. 2026 legislative session ceremonial bill signing
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Meet with Pamela Atkinson
Location: Salt Lake City
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
March 30 – April 3, 2026
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, March 30
No public meetings
Tuesday, March 31
No public meetings
Wednesday, April 1
10:00 a.m. 2026 legislative session ceremonial bill signing
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, April 2
9:00 a.m. 2026 legislative session ceremonial bill signing
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
9:30 a.m. Meet with congressional delegation
Location: The State Room, Utah North Capitol Building
Friday, April 3
8:45 a.m. Tour Joseph Smith Memorial Building visitor’s center
Location: Joseph Smith Memorial Building, Salt Lake City
10:00 a.m. 2026 legislative session ceremonial bill signing
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
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