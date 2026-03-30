Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule – March 30 – April 4, 2026

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, March 30

12:30 p.m. Thanks-Giving Foundation lunch

Location: Dallas, TX

7:00 p.m. Speak at Thanks-Giving Foundation fireside

Location: Dallas, TX



Tuesday, March 31

11:30 a.m. Speak at Thanks-Giving Foundation luncheon

Location: Dallas, TX

Wednesday, April 1

9:00 a.m. Speak at the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour with Swire Coca-Cola

Location: Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. 2026 legislative session ceremonial bill signing

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

11:15 a.m. Meet with Jerry Fenn, Chair, Utah Public Service Commission

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:35 a.m. Meet with Augustus Doricko, CEO, Rainmaker Technology Corp.

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Interview with Bloomberg national security reporter

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Meeting with Mercur Gold Project executives

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, April 2

9:00 a.m. 2026 legislative session ceremonial bill signing

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

9:30 a.m. Meet with congressional delegation

Location: The State Room, Utah North Capitol Building

11:15 a.m. Meeting with Mayor Mendenhall and Mayor Wilson

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Speak at the State of Utah Leadership Certificate program

Location: Taylorsville State Office Building, Taylorsville, UT

3:00 p.m. Meet with Jefferson Moss, Director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, Jonathan Freedman, CEO of World Trade Center Utah, and Franz Kolb, Director of International Trade and Diplomacy and Protocol for the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

3:45 p.m. Meet with World Trade Center Utah and Governor’s Office of Economic Development Trade Mission delegation

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol



Friday, April 3

8:45 a.m. Tour Joseph Smith Memorial Building visitor’s center

Location: Joseph Smith Memorial Building, Salt Lake City

10:00 a.m. 2026 legislative session ceremonial bill signing

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Meet with Pamela Atkinson

Location: Salt Lake City

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

March 30 – April 3, 2026

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, March 30

No public meetings



Tuesday, March 31

No public meetings

Wednesday, April 1

10:00 a.m. 2026 legislative session ceremonial bill signing

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, April 2

9:00 a.m. 2026 legislative session ceremonial bill signing

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

9:30 a.m. Meet with congressional delegation

Location: The State Room, Utah North Capitol Building



Friday, April 3

8:45 a.m. Tour Joseph Smith Memorial Building visitor’s center

Location: Joseph Smith Memorial Building, Salt Lake City

10:00 a.m. 2026 legislative session ceremonial bill signing

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol