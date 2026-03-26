Gov. Cox takes action on remaining bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session
Governor issues two vetoes, makes two line-item vetoes, and allows one bill to go into effect without signature
SALT LAKE CITY (March 26, 2026) – Today, Gov. Cox announced that he has signed 53 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session. Information on signed bills can be found below:
- H.B. 2 New Fiscal Year Supplemental Appropriations
- H.B. 3 Appropriations Adjustments
- H.B. 8 State Agency Fees and Internal Service Fund Authorization and Appropriations
- H.B. 52 Tribal Endorsement of Utah Driver License Amendments
- H.B. 89 Use of Polygraph Amendments
- H.B. 90 Sexual Offenses Amendments
- H.B. 94 Criminal Accounts Receivable Amendments
- H.B. 101 Firearm Background Check Amendments
- H.B. 102 Victim Privacy Amendments
- H.B. 103 Underage Marriage Amendments
- H.B. 110 Offender Modifications
- H.B. 113 Emergency Reporting Abuse Amendments
- H.B. 118 Driver Training Schools for Commercial Driver License Amendments
- H.B. 122 Pregnant and Postpartum Inmate Amendments
- H.B. 123 Sex, Kidnap, and Child Abuse Offender Registration Amendments
- H.B. 134 Offender Transfer Amendments
- H.B. 136 Unlicensed Driver Amendments
- H.B. 137 Violent Crime Clearance Rate Amendments
- H.B. 139 Female Genital Mutilation Amendments
- H.B. 153 Law Enforcement Officer Employment Amendments
- H.B. 158 Unlawful Tracking Amendments
- H.B. 178 School Zone Speeding Amendments
- H.B. 179 Milk Amendments
- H.B. 190 Child Care Business Tax Credit
- H.B. 192 Vehicle Inspection Fee Amendments
- H.B. 214 Firearms Liability Amendments
- H.B. 217 Stolen Vehicle Amendments
- H.B. 220 Public Safety Data Amendments
- H.B. 259 Parental Access to Children’s Medical Records Amendments
- H.B. 269 Ambulance Provider Payment Amendments
- H.B. 416 First Responder Health Modifications
- H.B. 448 Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind Amendments
- H.B. 457 County Governance Modifications
- H.B. 508 State Facilities Amendments
- H.B. 514 Utah Energy Council Amendments
- S.B. 2 Public Education Budget Amendments
- S.B. 3 Current Fiscal Year Supplemental Appropriations
- S.B. 8 State Agency and Higher Education Compensation Appropriations
- S.B. 20 Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Technical Changes
- S.B. 21 Geothermal Amendments
- S.B. 26 Pest Control Amendments
- S.B. 44 Statewide Resource Management Plan Amendments
- S.B. 45 Kratom Adjustments
- S.B. 66 Medical Cannabis Pharmacy License Amendments
- S.B. 101 Specialized Product Amendments
- S.B. 121 Medical Cannabis Program Amendments
- S.B. 148 General Oversight Amendments
- S.B. 151 Public Safety Funding Amendments
- S.B. 197 Transportation Funding and Governance Amendments
- S.B. 234 Rulemaking Amendments
- S.B. 252 Water Usage at State-owned Facilities Amendments
- S.B. 256 Identity Protection Modifications
- S.B. 312 Educator License Amendments
In addition to bills signed, Gov. Cox issued two vetoes, made two line-item vetoes, and allowed one bill to go into effect without signature. Please find a letter explaining the governor’s actions to Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz attached.
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