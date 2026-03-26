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Gov. Cox takes action on remaining bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session

Governor issues two vetoes, makes two line-item vetoes, and allows one bill to go into effect without signature

SALT LAKE CITY (March 26, 2026) – Today, Gov. Cox announced that he has signed 53 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session. Information on signed bills can be found below:

  1. H.B. 2 New Fiscal Year Supplemental Appropriations
  2. H.B. 3 Appropriations Adjustments
  3. H.B. 8 State Agency Fees and Internal Service Fund Authorization and Appropriations
  4. H.B. 52 Tribal Endorsement of Utah Driver License Amendments
  5. H.B. 89 Use of Polygraph Amendments
  6. H.B. 90 Sexual Offenses Amendments
  7. H.B. 94 Criminal Accounts Receivable Amendments
  8. H.B. 101 Firearm Background Check Amendments
  9. H.B. 102 Victim Privacy Amendments
  10. H.B. 103 Underage Marriage Amendments
  11. H.B. 110 Offender Modifications
  12. H.B. 113 Emergency Reporting Abuse Amendments
  13. H.B. 118 Driver Training Schools for Commercial Driver License Amendments
  14. H.B. 122 Pregnant and Postpartum Inmate Amendments
  15. H.B. 123 Sex, Kidnap, and Child Abuse Offender Registration Amendments
  16. H.B. 134 Offender Transfer Amendments
  17. H.B. 136 Unlicensed Driver Amendments
  18. H.B. 137 Violent Crime Clearance Rate Amendments
  19. H.B. 139 Female Genital Mutilation Amendments
  20. H.B. 153 Law Enforcement Officer Employment Amendments
  21. H.B. 158 Unlawful Tracking Amendments
  22. H.B. 178 School Zone Speeding Amendments
  23. H.B. 179 Milk Amendments
  24. H.B. 190 Child Care Business Tax Credit
  25. H.B. 192 Vehicle Inspection Fee Amendments
  26. H.B. 214 Firearms Liability Amendments
  27. H.B. 217 Stolen Vehicle Amendments
  28. H.B. 220 Public Safety Data Amendments
  29. H.B. 259 Parental Access to Children’s Medical Records Amendments
  30. H.B. 269 Ambulance Provider Payment Amendments
  31. H.B. 416 First Responder Health Modifications
  32. H.B. 448 Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind Amendments
  33. H.B. 457 County Governance Modifications
  34. H.B. 508 State Facilities Amendments
  35. H.B. 514 Utah Energy Council Amendments
  36. S.B. 2 Public Education Budget Amendments
  37. S.B. 3 Current Fiscal Year Supplemental Appropriations
  38. S.B. 8 State Agency and Higher Education Compensation Appropriations
  39. S.B. 20 Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Technical Changes
  40. S.B. 21 Geothermal Amendments
  41. S.B. 26 Pest Control Amendments
  42. S.B. 44 Statewide Resource Management Plan Amendments
  43. S.B. 45 Kratom Adjustments
  44. S.B. 66 Medical Cannabis Pharmacy License Amendments
  45. S.B. 101 Specialized Product Amendments
  46. S.B. 121 Medical Cannabis Program Amendments
  47. S.B. 148 General Oversight Amendments
  48. S.B. 151 Public Safety Funding Amendments
  49. S.B. 197 Transportation Funding and Governance Amendments
  50. S.B. 234 Rulemaking Amendments
  51. S.B. 252 Water Usage at State-owned Facilities Amendments
  52. S.B. 256 Identity Protection Modifications
  53. S.B. 312 Educator License Amendments

In addition to bills signed, Gov. Cox issued two vetoes, made two line-item vetoes, and allowed one bill to go into effect without signature. Please find a letter explaining the governor’s actions to Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz attached.

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Gov. Cox takes action on remaining bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session

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