Gov. Cox takes action on remaining bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session

Governor issues two vetoes, makes two line-item vetoes, and allows one bill to go into effect without signature

SALT LAKE CITY (March 26, 2026) – Today, Gov. Cox announced that he has signed 53 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session. Information on signed bills can be found below:

In addition to bills signed, Gov. Cox issued two vetoes, made two line-item vetoes, and allowed one bill to go into effect without signature. Please find a letter explaining the governor’s actions to Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz attached.