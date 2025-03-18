American Singer Marla Malvins Releases Cover of Ace of Base’s Hit ‘All That She Wants’

Marla Malvins - All That She Wants Marla Malvins - Jerusalema Marla Malvins - Abracadabra

French-American singer Marla Malvins captivates audiences with a striking rendition of Ace of Base’s classic hit, All That She Wants.

Marla's captivating vocals on this single, enriched by the smooth reggae rhythm, transport listeners back to the nostalgic vibes of the '90s” — VIKI Publishing® Music Team

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In collaboration with VIKI Publishing® Music, a San Francisco-based label, Marla Malvins has released a cover of the iconic track All That She Wants.

Marla Malvins has garnered a global following with her impressive multilingual cover songs, including hits like Calm Down, Unstoppable, One Night in Dubai, Always Remember Us This Way, Gasolina, Bilionera, Titanium, Rockabye, Love Nwantiti, On the Floor, APT., Poker Face, Love Me Like You Do, Rude Boy, Broken Angel, The Final Countdown, Skyfall, Hotel California, A Bar Song (Tipsy), Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido, Big Dawgs, Cheap Thrills, Astronaut in the Ocean, Havana, What Is Love, Bad Habits, Enjoy Enjaami, Billie Jean, Copines, Djadja, Pookie, Gangnam Style, Touch It, Jalebi Baby, Pasoori, Flowers, Jai Ho!, Kaavaalaa, Locked Out of Heaven, Kurchi Madathapetti, Bailando, Let Me Love You, and Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).

In addition to her remarkable covers, Marla has also released original compositions such as Hope, Espoir, Vikitopia, Haters Gonna Hate, Sojugada Sooju Mallige, Sojugada Divya Yatra, Sojugada Deiveega Payanam, Sojugada La Dévotion Euphorique, No One Is Perfect, Bharavase, Laisse-les Détester, and Sojugada (Una Devoción Divina), cultivating a dedicated fan base.

Marla's All That She Wants is now available for streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Deezer, JioSaavn, Resso, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram Story Music, Line Music Japan, Tidal, Boomplay, Anghami, Audiomack, Soundcloud, Pandora, and more.

The original All That She Wants was released in August 1992 by Swedish group Ace of Base through Mega Records as the second single from their debut studio album, Happy Nation.

Fans can look forward to Marla’s upcoming releases, including a French version of Vikitopia titled Danse Chérie Danse, as well as covers of Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved, Master KG’s Jerusalema, Alan Walker’s Faded, Lady Gaga's Abracadabra, Maluma’s Felices Los 4, Loreen’s Tattoo, and Wiz Khalifa’s See You Again.

Marla Malvins is signed with VIKI Publishing® Music, a creative hub where ideas come to life through music, children's books, games, branded merchandise, and more.

All That She Wants by Marla Malvins

