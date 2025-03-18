Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,121 in the last 365 days.

Survey: Positivity wanes to new low on Americans’ mental and physical health

Americans' assessments of their mental and physical health are the least positive they have been in the history of Gallup’s 24-year poll on the subject, with just 75% and 76% respectively rating their mental and physical health as “excellent” or “good,” according to its latest survey released March 13. The results contrast from a record-high 89% mental health rating in 2012 and 82% physical health rating in 2003.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Survey: Positivity wanes to new low on Americans’ mental and physical health

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more