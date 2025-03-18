Survey: Positivity wanes to new low on Americans’ mental and physical health

Americans' assessments of their mental and physical health are the least positive they have been in the history of Gallup’s 24-year poll on the subject, with just 75% and 76% respectively rating their mental and physical health as “excellent” or “good,” according to its latest survey released March 13. The results contrast from a record-high 89% mental health rating in 2012 and 82% physical health rating in 2003.

