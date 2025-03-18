DiabetesSisters Unveils AI-Driven Strategies at ATTD 2025 to Empower Underserved Women

DiabetesSisters White Logo

Organization Leverages Predictive Analytics and an Evidence-Based Peer Support Model to Expand Reach, Strengthen Engagement, and Improve Health Literacy

Our participation at ATTD 2025 reflects our commitment to innovation, evidence-based diabetes education, and leveraging 15 years of community insights to drive meaningful change in diabetes care.” — Michele Polz, CEO

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DiabetesSisters , a national nonprofit supporting women living with and at risk for diabetes, will debut its latest research at ATTD 2025 (March 19-22, Amsterdam) on March 19, 2025. The organization’s research poster "Leveraging AI and Community Insights to Reach Underserved Women with Diabetes," highlights how AI-driven analytics, predictive modeling, and an evidence-based peer support model are transforming engagement for women historically overlooked in healthcare outreach.Key Insights from ATTD 2025 Research Poster-Predictive analytics and AI-powered insights identify where underserved women seek diabetes information-Digital channels for engagement that are most-effective-Strategies for delivering culturally relevant messaging to build trust and improve health outcomes-Evidence-based peer support enhances engagement and fosters long-term health improvements"By combining AI-driven insights with our evidence-based peer support model and 15 years of member satisfaction, we are ensuring that every woman has access to the education, resources, and community she deserves," said Donna Rice, chief operating officer of DiabetesSisters.This data-driven, evidence-based approach has been particularly effective in reaching Hispanic women, a demographic historically underrepresented in diabetes education.“Our participation at ATTD 2025 reflects our commitment to innovation, evidence-based diabetes education, and leveraging 15 years of community insights to drive meaningful change in diabetes care,” said Michele Polz, CEO.For over 15 years, DiabetesSisters has built a trusted network of 30,000+ subscribers, offering 275+ programs annually and delivering evidence-based peer support to improve health literacy, self-advocacy, and diabetes management. The organization’s 15 years of member satisfaction data reinforce the effectiveness of this community-driven approach in empowering women to navigate their health with confidence. Recognizing barriers to diabetes education, DiabetesSisters has adopted AI-powered insights and its evidence-based peer support model to refine its targeted, data-driven strategy and expand access to culturally relevant diabetes education and community support.About ATTD 2025The Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) conference is one of the world’s leading global events in diabetes research, technology, and treatment advancements. Bringing together top researchers, healthcare professionals, and industry leaders, ATTD serves as a premier platform for showcasing cutting-edge developments in diabetes care, including AI-driven solutions, digital health tools, and breakthrough therapies.ATTD 2025 will feature high-impact scientific sessions, workshops, and poster presentations that highlight emerging trends and innovations shaping the future of diabetes management. By presenting at ATTD, DiabetesSisters joins a global conversation on how technology, AI, and evidence-based peer support models can address healthcare disparities, improve patient outcomes, and enhance community engagement.For more details on ATTD 2025, visit https://attd.kenes.com About DiabetesSistersDiabetesSisters is a women-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of women with and at risk for diabetes through evidence-based peer support, education, and data-driven outreach.For more information, visit https://diabetessisters.org

