DiabetesSisters Celebrates National Diabetes Month with Programs Highlighting Innovation, Empowerment, & Women’s Health
Empowering Women with Diabetes: DiabetesSisters Unveils Free Educational Webinars, Peer Support, and Expert Talks for National Diabetes Month.
Featured Programs for National Diabetes Month 2024:
-Understanding and Preventing Diabetic Ketoacidosis (DKA): Essential
Knowledge for Managing Diabetes
Speaker: Dr. Victoria Bouhairie
Date: November 12, 2024
Sponsor: Lexicon
-Lifestyle Series – How to Thrive with Diabetes: Overcoming Challenges
with Confidence
Speaker: Candyce Norris Jenkins
Date: World Diabetes Day, November 14, 2024
-Expert Series – From Vision to Reality: Advancing Women’s Health with
FDA-Cleared Lab Testing Using Menstrual Blood
Speaker: Dr. Sara Naseri
Date: November 19, 2024
Sponsor: Qvin
-Lifestyle Series – Effective Self-Advocacy: Strategies for Women
Navigating Life with Diabetes
Speakers: Erin Callahan and Amanda Kaufman
Date: November 21, 2024
All webinars are at noon EST and recorded for on-demand viewing. Register today to attend these events.
Additional November Events
-DiabetesSisters Meetups – Value-based peer support sessions for connecting and sharing resources with this month’s theme designed to share and learn
practical tips for thriving during the holidays without compromising one’s diabetes management.
“National Diabetes Month is a time to recognize the unique experiences and resilience of women with and at risk of diabetes,” said Michele Polz, acting CEO of DiabetesSisters. “We’re thrilled to offer a diverse array of programs that bring together expert insights, practical tools, and powerful personal stories to empower our community.”
These programs and resources are free and open to all, offering opportunities for women to deepen their knowledge, engage with experts, and build supportive networks. For more details and to register, please visit www.diabetessisters.org.
About DiabetesSisters
Founded in 2008, DiabetesSisters is a national nonprofit organization committed to empowering women with diabetes through education, support, and advocacy. By addressing the unique needs of women, DiabetesSisters aims to improve health outcomes and enhance quality of life for all women living with diabetes.
For more information about DiabetesSisters and our National Diabetes Month programming, please visit www.diabetessisters.org.
