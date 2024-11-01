DiabetesSisters Celebrates National Diabetes Month with Programs Highlighting Innovation, Empowerment, & Women’s Health

DiabetesSisters Logo Raising Awareness this National Diabetes Month

Empowering Women with Diabetes: DiabetesSisters Unveils Free Educational Webinars, Peer Support, and Expert Talks for National Diabetes Month.

National Diabetes Month is a time to recognize the unique experiences and resilience of women with and at risk of diabetes...” — Michele Polz, acting CEO of DiabetesSisters

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DiabetesSisters , a national organization dedicated to supporting women with diabetes, is proud to announce a robust series of programs in honor of National Diabetes Month. These November events are designed to advance diabetes education, highlight innovations in women’s health, and foster connections among women managing diabetes. With the support of sponsors, DiabetesSisters provides free educational webinars, value-based peer support sessions, and community-building opportunities that empower women and celebrate the progress in diabetes care.Featured Programs for National Diabetes Month 2024:-Understanding and Preventing Diabetic Ketoacidosis (DKA): EssentialKnowledge for Managing DiabetesSpeaker: Dr. Victoria BouhairieDate: November 12, 2024Sponsor: Lexicon-Lifestyle Series – How to Thrive with Diabetes: Overcoming Challengeswith ConfidenceSpeaker: Candyce Norris JenkinsDate: World Diabetes Day, November 14, 2024-Expert Series – From Vision to Reality: Advancing Women’s Health withFDA-Cleared Lab Testing Using Menstrual BloodSpeaker: Dr. Sara NaseriDate: November 19, 2024Sponsor: Qvin-Lifestyle Series – Effective Self-Advocacy: Strategies for WomenNavigating Life with DiabetesSpeakers: Erin Callahan and Amanda KaufmanDate: November 21, 2024All webinars are at noon EST and recorded for on-demand viewing. Register today to attend these events.Additional November Events-DiabetesSisters Meetups – Value-based peer support sessions for connecting and sharing resources with this month’s theme designed to share and learnpractical tips for thriving during the holidays without compromising one’s diabetes management.“National Diabetes Month is a time to recognize the unique experiences and resilience of women with and at risk of diabetes,” said Michele Polz, acting CEO of DiabetesSisters. “We’re thrilled to offer a diverse array of programs that bring together expert insights, practical tools, and powerful personal stories to empower our community.”These programs and resources are free and open to all, offering opportunities for women to deepen their knowledge, engage with experts, and build supportive networks. For more details and to register, please visit www.diabetessisters.org About DiabetesSistersFounded in 2008, DiabetesSisters is a national nonprofit organization committed to empowering women with diabetes through education, support, and advocacy. By addressing the unique needs of women, DiabetesSisters aims to improve health outcomes and enhance quality of life for all women living with diabetes.For more information about DiabetesSisters and our National Diabetes Month programming, please visit www.diabetessisters.org

Discover the power of community with DiabetesSisters, a women-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the well-being of women with diabetes.

