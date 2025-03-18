Two Weeks Left to Apply for FEMA Individual Assistance and Small Business Administration Low Interest Loans

LOS ANGELES – Homeowners, renters and businesses in Los Angeles County who experienced property damage or losses from the January wildfires have two weeks left to apply for federal disaster assistance. Monday, March 31, is the last day to apply for both FEMA disaster assistance and a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest disaster loan. This deadline will not impact applications that have already been started.

Apply for FEMA Individual Assistance:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

On the FEMA App.

By calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, give FEMA your number for that service. Assistance is available in multiple languages. Lines are open Sunday–Saturday, from 4 a.m.- 10 p.m. Pacific Time.

At a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). To locate a DRC near you, visit the DRC Locator.

For an American Sign Language video on how to apply, visit FEMA Accessible: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance

Apply for SBA Low-Interest Disaster Loans:

Online at sba.gov/disaster

By calling SBA’s Customer Service Center hotline at 800-659-2955. People who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability may dial 711 to access relay services.

By emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov

At a Disaster Recovery Center or Business Recovery Center, where you can submit a completed application or SBA representatives can help you apply. To find a BRC near you, go to Appointment.sba.gov .

At a Disaster Recovery Center or Business Recovery Center, where you can submit a completed application or SBA representatives can help you apply. To find a BRC near you, go to Appointment.sba.gov.

California is committed to supporting residents impacted by the Los Angeles Hurricane-Force Firestorm as they navigate the recovery process. Visit CA.gov/LAFires for up-to-date information on disaster recovery programs, important deadlines, and how to apply for assistance.