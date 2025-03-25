ELEMENT LOGIC ANNOUNCES NEW AUTOSTORE PROJECT WITH SOFTMOC

Element Logic is proud to announce its latest collaboration with SoftMoc, a leading footwear retailer, on the new AutoStore Project in Ontario, Canada.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Element Logic is proud to announce its latest collaboration with SoftMoc , a leading footwear retailer, on the new AutoStore Project in Ontario, Canada. This new project marks another significant step in Element Logic’s and SoftMoc’s dedication to enhancing retail logistics with cutting-edge automation technology.“In a very challenging and competitive retail landscape fulfilment & warehousing efficiencies are at the forefront of SoftMoc’s plans.” Bert Krista , founder at SoftMoc Inc., said. “Working with Element Logic has been productive as they have applied their vast knowledge in fulfilment design to create a solution that will help SoftMoc reduce occupancy & labour costs at our fulfilment centre.”“Working with SoftMoc on this project has been incredible,” Stephen Sparks, Senior Account Executive at Element Logic, said. “This solution not only enhances operational efficiency but also reinforces SoftMoc’s ability to deliver exceptional service to their customers. The rapid timeline of this project showcases our team’s dedication and the power of collaboration in achieving great results. ”“At AutoStore, we are dedicated to helping brands like SoftMoc enhance their fulfillment operations through automation and intelligent software,” Parth Joshi, Chief Product Officer at AutoStore said. “By implementing our high-density storage system, SoftMoc gains greater efficiency, faster order processing, and a scalable solution that supports future growth. This project demonstrates how automation can drive both operational excellence and sustainability in retail logistics.”This project is designed to bolster SoftMoc’s current operations and future-proof their systems for years to come. It includes nearly 100,000 bins (425mm), 42 R5+ Pro Robots, 8 Carousel Ports, and a router for efficient operations. Complementing the AutoStore system, there will be an additional 3,225-foot conveyor network designed for picking, empty totes, packing, and a shipping sorter. This integrated approach ensures streamlined workflows and enhanced throughput.The AutoStore system aligns seamlessly with SoftMoc’s customer-centric values by enabling faster, more accurate order fulfillment. This enhanced efficiency allows SoftMoc to continue offering personalized service and a diverse selection of high-quality brands, meeting and exceeding the expectations of every customer.About SoftMocSoftMoc provides exceptional footwear and accessories that combine comfort, style, and quality. Through retail stores and online platform, SoftMoc.com, SoftMoc strives to create a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience that puts our customers first.About Element LogicElement Logic is a technology company that optimizes warehouses for customers to gain a competitive edge. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Norway. It operates worldwide and is the world’s first and largest AutoStore partner. Element Logic offers its customers automated robotic solutions, software, and consulting services.About AutoStoreAutoStore™ holds a simple yet powerful vision: to store and move things for everyone, everywhere. Founded in Norway, we've grown into a global technology company. AutoStore uses advanced software to automate and orchestrate order fulfillment. Our goal is to ensure orders arrive faster than ever, with minimal environmental impact. That’s how we help brands exceed customer expectations.We have more than 1600 systems in nearly 60 countries, and we grow continuously as a community of employees, partners, customers, suppliers, and connected technologies. Automation should make life easier, and by listening carefully to our community, we innovate to meet the industry’s most complex needs. With AutoStore™, brands gain speed, efficiency, and improved workplaces. And much more floor space.AutoStore – moving things forward.

