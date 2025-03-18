Rise Up Keep Pushing The Grind Album Cover

We wanted to push the boundaries of human & AI-inspired music without losing the heart and soul that makes music so powerful," "This album is proof that AI can enhance—not replace—human creativity." — John Binks

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Pop Music Album Release: “ Rise Up Keep Pushing The Grind ” is Live!John Binks , a renowned Technologist and Author, along with Bots & Bosses have just released their latest pop music album, “Rise Up Keep Pushing The Grind.” This pop music album blends the heart of human emotion and creativity with the cutting edge of AI-driven inspiration, creating a unique sound you won’t want to miss!About The Album: A human & AI-inspired pop album, “Rise Up Keep Pushing The Grind” offers a deep dive into the synergy between human artistry and machine intelligence, a process filled with research, trial-and-error, and a whole lot of fine-tuning. With themes exploring the future of AI, big data, automation, and cybernetics, each track delivers an energetic, thought-provoking experience wrapped in a catchy pop sound.“Rise Up Keep Pushing The Grind” has already received rave reviews from music industry experts and technologists alike. According to Binks, “We wanted to push the boundaries of human & AI-inspired music without losing the heart and soul that makes music so powerful,” said John Binks. “This album is proof that AI can enhance—not replace—human creativity.”Availability: “Rise Up Keep Pushing The Grind” is available for streaming on iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, iHeartRadio, as well as audio CD’s and LP vinyl records can be purchased at www.botsandbosses.com About the Author: “Rise Up Keep Pushing The Grind” is produced by Technologist / Author John Binks, a leading figure in technology and leadership. The producer brings years of experience and a genuine passion for AI, promising listeners an enlightening and enjoyable exploration of music.For More Information: To learn more about this pop music album or his books “Bots & Bosses: The Hilariously Chaotic Symphony of Management in the Age of AI,” and “Bots & Bytes: An Introduction to Artificial Intelligence, ChatGPT, and Machine Learning,” or his newest book “Bots & Brilliance: 101 Things You Should Know About Artificial Intelligence,” or to schedule an interview with the producer, please contact John Binks at John@BotsandBosses.com or call 301-379-7321.Join the Conversation: Follow us on Facebook at Facebook Bots & Bosses and https://www.botsandbosses.com/ for the latest updates, insights, and discussions about AI.John Binks2465 Centreville Rd #J17105Herndon, VA 20171Website: https://www.botsandbosses.com/

