Bots & Bosses Artificial Intelligence Activity Book Cover

New Book Release: “Bots & Bosses Artificial Intelligence Activity Book.”

I wrote Bots & Bytes AI Activity Book to make AI fun and accessible. With puzzles, games, and coloring, it sparks curiosity and creativity—because learning about technology should be an adventure!” — John Binks

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Binks , a renowned Technologist and Author, has just released his latest book, “ Bots & Bosses Artificial Intelligence Activity Book .” This activity book is like a treasure chest full of exciting ways to explore artificial intelligence—through coloring, solving puzzles, and playing word games.About The Book: Binks’ book is for children ages 3-10 interested in exploring Artificial Intelligence while having fun. With his extensive knowledge and experience in the field, Binks creates a fun activity while learning, making the book accessible to children of all backgrounds. “Bots & Bosses Artificial Intelligence Activity Book” also includes Coloring Pictures, Copy Drawing & Hand Drawing, Crossword Puzzles, Matching Lists, Word Search, Definitions, and AI Safety Tips for Children.“Bots & Bosses Artificial Intelligence Activity Book” has already received rave reviews from industry experts and children alike. According to Binks, "I wrote the Bots & Bytes AI Activity Book because I believe learning about artificial intelligence should be as fun and engaging as it is important. AI isn’t just for scientists and engineers—it’s for curious minds of all ages! This book is a playful way to introduce kids (and kids at heart) to the fascinating world of robotics, coding, and AI through puzzles, coloring, and games. My hope is that it sparks creativity, inspires future innovators, and proves that technology can be both exciting and accessible. Let’s make learning about AI an adventure!"Availability: “Bots & Bosses Artificial Intelligence Activity Book” is available online and at bookstores near you, including Amazon.com.About the Author: “Bots & Bosses Artificial Intelligence Activity Book” is penned by Technologist / Author John Binks, a leading figure in technology and leadership. The Author brings years of experience and a genuine passion for AI, promising readers an enlightening and enjoyable exploration of the subject.For More Information: To learn more about his other books “Bots & Bosses: The Hilariously Chaotic Symphony of Management in the Age of AI,” and “Bots & Bytes: An Introduction to Artificial Intelligence, ChatGPT, and Machine Learning,” or his new book “Bots & Brilliance: 101 Things You Should Know About Artificial Intelligence,” or to schedule an interview with the Author, please contact John Binks at John@BotsandBosses.com or call 301-379-7321.Join the Conversation: Follow us on Facebook at Facebook Bots & Bosses and https://www.botsandbosses.com/ for the latest updates, insights, and discussions about AI in management.John Binks2465 Centreville Rd #J17105Herndon, VA 20171Website: https://www.botsandbosses.com/

Bots & Bosses Activity Book Trailer Video

