Chief Justice Seeks Public Comment on Judicial Nominees for the First Circuit

HONOLULU – Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald announced today that he is seeking public comment on judicial nominees for one vacancy in the District Court of the First Circuit (island of O‘ahu) and two vacancies in the District Family Court of the First Circuit.

The names submitted for these vacancies by the Judicial Selection Commission, in alphabetical order, are:

Russ Awakuni

Mr. Awakuni is currently employed with the Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi serving as the Windward O‘ahu and Leeward O‘ahu Managing Attorney. He is a graduate of the Loyola Law School at Loyola Marymount University, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1993.

William Bagasol

Mr. Bagasol is currently employed with the Law Office of William C. Bagasol, LLLC, and serves as a Per Diem Judge in the District Family Court of the First Circuit. He is a graduate of the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1987.

Kyle Dowd

Mr. Dowd is currently employed with the Law Office of Kyle T. Dowd, and serves as a Per Diem Judge in the District Family Court of the First Circuit. Dowd is a graduate of Seattle University School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2011.

Chastity Imamura

Ms. Imamura is currently employed as a Hearings Officer with the State of Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General’s Office of Dispute Resolution. She is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2002.

Chad Kumagai

Mr. Kumagai is currently employed as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney with the County of Maui Department of Prosecuting Attorney. He is a graduate of the University of Hawaiʻi William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2011.

Simeona Mariano

Ms. Mariano is currently employed as a Deputy Attorney General with the State of Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaiʻi William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2004.

Maria Penn

Ms. Penn is currently employed with the Law Office of Maria F. Penn, and serves as a Per Diem Judge in the District Family Court of the First Circuit. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaiʻi William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2003.

Scott Spallina

Mr. Spallina is currently employed as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney with the City & County of Honolulu Department of Prosecuting Attorney. He is a graduate of the University of Hawaiʻi William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1995.

Taryn Tomasa Gifford

Ms. Tomasa Gifford is currently employed as a Deputy Public Defender with the State of Hawaiʻi Office of the Public Defender. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaiʻi William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1998.

Wilson Unga

Mr. Unga is currently employed as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney with the City & County of Honolulu Department of Prosecuting Attorney. He is a graduate of the University of Hawaiʻi William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2012.

Rochelle Vidinha

Ms. Vidinha is currently employed as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney with the City & County of Honolulu Department of Prosecuting Attorney. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaiʻi William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2001.

The Chief Justice has the discretion to assign judges to the district or district family court calendar, therefore, comments about the qualifications and character of any of the nominees with regard to either calendar assignment may be sent, in writing, to:

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald

Supreme Court of Hawaiʻi

417 South King Street

Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96813

Fax: 808-539-4703

E-mail: chiefjustice@courts.hawaii.gov

Comments must be post-marked, e-mailed, faxed, or hand delivered no later than Monday, March 24, 2025. All comments will be kept confidential.

The individuals selected by the Chief Justice are subject to State Senate confirmation.