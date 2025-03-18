Kaos Records, LLC Welcomes Ethan "Chef" Phoenix to the Family

Kaos Records, LLC welcomes Ethan "Chef" Phoenix! A powerhouse vocalist & musician, Chef brings global experience & soul to the label. New music coming soon!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kaos Records, LLC is proud to announce the newest addition to its growing roster of talented artists: Ethan "Chef" Phoenix . A powerhouse vocalist, skilled percussionist, and seasoned session musician, Chef brings a dynamic presence and a wealth of experience to the label.From a young age, Chef’s undeniable talent set him apart. At just nine years old, he earned a full-ride scholarship to the prestigious American Boy Choir in Princeton, NJ, laying the foundation for a career steeped in excellence. Over the years, Chef has lent his distinctive 2nd Alto/1st Tenor vocals and percussion skills to countless studio sessions and live performances across the globe—from Spain and Japan to Ireland, England, and Mexico.A Detroit Music Award winner for Best Male Vocalist (2007), Chef has worked behind the scenes in the industry for years, serving as a “hired gun” session musician for major artists and bands. His extensive resume includes recording at some of the most legendary studios in the world, such as Glenn Brown Productions (GBP)—home to Eminem’s 8 Mile recordings—and Hit Factory NY, where he contributed vocals to the We Are Family 9/11 memorial documentary directed by Spike Lee. His work even extends to television, with production credits on the Lifetime hit series Dance Moms.Despite personal hardships that nearly pulled him away from music—including the loss of his mother, father, and several loved ones—Chef found solace in his craft. Now, with Kaos Records, LLC, he is stepping fully into the spotlight, ready to share his story and his soulful, uplifting sound with the world."Music has always been my therapy, and now it's my purpose," says Chef. "I’m honored to be part of the Kaos Records family, a place that values authenticity, artistry, and the power of real music."Kaos Records, LLC continues its mission to cultivate unique and influential voices in the industry, and Ethan "Chef" Phoenix is the perfect addition to that vision. Stay tuned for new music, performances, and projects coming soon!

