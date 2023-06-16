Submit Release
R&B Artist, Sim Streeter treating his audience to some amazing live performances

Artist headshot

Sim Streeter

Sim's tribute to Norman Conners, "You are my starship," and Melissa Morgan's captivating hits "Fools Paradise" and "Do Me Baby" enchants the crowd.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sim Streeter is an amazingly soulful and energetic R&B vocalist. His studio releases are excellent, but his live shows take his creativity and energy to the next level, as he interacts uniquely with the audience. When he's on stage, people get to witness the true Sim Streeter Experience!

Sim teamed up with DJ Fanatic and Conga Player Izzy to give the audience something special. The chemistry between these performers is absolutely undeniable. While DJ Fanatic brings so much vibe and fullness to the mix, Izzy brings an organic element to the sound with his conga flow. He plays off of the instinctive vibe of the moment, ramping up the performance's energy and matching Sim's vibe. His style is sure to leave you feeling uplifted and inspired.

Sim is a very energetic and passionate vocalist who loves to engage with people. His stage presence could be compared to classic greats such as James Brown, mainly because of his ability to hype up the audience and bring something unique to every phrase and word he sings! The Sim Streeters Experience is a must-see for all soul and R&B music fans. Featuring some of the most talented musicians in the east coast R&B scene, this show promises to be a night to remember.

2023 is a fantastic year for The Sim Streeter Experience, as the group will hit the road to play some tremendous live dates.

The band is also available for more booking opportunities, events, and private functions. Sim Streeter's booking agent, Danyel Brown, can be contacted via email at the following address: book2perform@gmail.com.

Check out a list of the current shows below:

Saturday, July 1 @ 11:00PM (EDT, UTC-04)
Sim Streeter Live!
Brooklyn Music Kitchen, Brooklyn, NY

Saturday, July 15
FUNKDADDY LIVE!
Harrah's Casino, Atlantic City, NJ

Tuesday, July 25
FUNKDADDY LIVE!
Hard Rock Casino, Atlantic City, NJ

Saturday, August 5
Norman Conners and the band w/ Special Guest Sim Streeter
Queens, NY

Saturday, August 26 @ 7:30PM — 10:30PM (EDT, UTC-04)
Sim Streeter Live!
Kelsey's, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Saturday, September 23
Sonny and Company Classic Rhythm & Blues

Saturday, September 30 @ 11:00PM (EDT, UTC-04)
The Sim Streeter Experience Live!!
Brooklyn Music Kitchen, Brooklyn, NY

Saturday, November 4
Sonny and Company Classic Rhythm & Blues

Saturday, December 23
Sonny and Company Classic Rhythm & Blues

For more updates and gigs, check out the website!
thesimstreeterexperience.com

Cedric Streeter
Kaos Records LLC
+1 917-302-5242
cedric.streeter@kaosrecordsllc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
TikTok

