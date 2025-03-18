AMAX Expands AI Workstation Portfolio with NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell Workstation GPUs

AMAX AI Workstation with RTX PRO Blackwell Workstation GPU

AMAX introduces the latest NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs into its AI workstations, enhancing performance for AI, deep learning, simulation, and visualization.

Amax Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE:(6933.TW))

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMAX, a global leader in high-performance computing solutions, announces the integration of the NVIDIA RTX PRO™ Blackwell Workstation GPUs into its AI workstation portfolio. The latest AMAX workstations will support the NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition , RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Max-Q Workstation Edition , RTX PRO 5000 Blackwell, RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell, and RTX PRO 4000 Blackwell GPUs, delivering exceptional performance for AI model development, deep learning, simulation, and graphics-intensive workloads. With this addition, AMAX continues to provide professionals with high-performance, scalable solutions to power next-generation computing.Next-Generation Performance with NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUsBuilt on the latest NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, the RTX PRO Blackwell series delivers significant advancements in AI acceleration, real-time ray tracing, and high-performance computing. With up to 96GB of GDDR7 memory, 5th-generation Tensor Cores, and 4th-generation RT Cores, these GPUs power demanding workloads across AI, simulation, engineering, and creative industries.View AMAX's Full AI Workstation Portfolio HereAMAX’s LiquidMaxand AceleMaxAI Workstations are designed to leverage these advancements, offering scalable configurations with support for multiple RTX PRO GPUs. These systems provide professionals with optimized cooling efficiency, reduced energy consumption, and enhanced performance for deep learning, AI analytics, and content creation.LiquidMaxLiquid-Cooled AI WorkstationThe LiquidMaxAI workstation supports up to four NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs or up to seven RTX PRO 6000 Max-Q, RTX PRO 5000, RTX PRO 4500, or RTX PRO 4000 Blackwell GPUs, delivering maximum AI compute performance in an ultra-quiet, liquid-cooled design. Engineered for deep learning, AI model training, and visualization, LiquidMaxfeatures:● Energy Efficiency – Reduced power usage and lower thermal output for long-term energy savings.● Superior Cooling – Liquid cooling maximizes performance and extends hardware lifespan by maintaining stable temperatures.● Streamlined Servicing – A custom chassis and thermal design allow for flexible deployment across office environments.● Intelligent System Monitoring – An integrated LCD panel continuously tracks critical temperatures, ensuring peak operation under heavy workloads.AceleMaxAir-Cooled AI WorkstationThe AceleMaxAI workstation offers a powerful, air-cooled solution designed for scientific computing, engineering simulations, and professional visualization workflows. It supports up to two NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs or up to four RTX PRO 6000 Max-Q, RTX PRO 5000, RTX PRO 4500, or RTX PRO 4000 Blackwell GPUs, providing professionals with scalable performance for AI and HPC workloads.Empowering AI and High-Performance WorkflowsAs AI-driven applications continue to drive businesses forward, industries require scalable, high-performance computing solutions to stay ahead. AMAX workstations equipped with NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs provide industry-leading performance for:● Generative AI & Deep Learning – Accelerating AI model training and inference with 5th-gen Tensor Cores and FP4 precision.● 3D Rendering & Simulation – Real-time ray tracing and neural rendering powered by 4th-gen RT Cores, enabling photorealistic visuals for media, entertainment, and architectural design.● Engineering & Data Science – High-memory bandwidth and Blackwell SM architecture drive complex simulations, CAD, and AI-assisted design.“AMAX is committed to equipping professionals with powerful, scalable solutions for AI, deep learning, and high-performance computing,” said Rene Meyer, Chief Technology Officer at AMAX. “By integrating NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs into our LiquidMaxand AceleMaxAI workstations, we provide industry-leading performance and efficiency for the most demanding workloads.”With AMAX’s Blackwell-powered workstations, professionals can unlock new levels of creativity, efficiency, and performance. Whether training AI models, rendering high-fidelity visuals, or running large-scale simulations, AMAX AI workstations deliver the cutting-edge tools needed to push boundaries in AI, research, and design.AMAX at GTC 2025AMAX will be exhibiting at GTC 2025, Booth #2018, from March 17-21, showcasing the latest advancements in AI and liquid cooling technologies. Attendees can experience a live pumped two-phase liquid cooling demonstration and learn how to build a secure on-prem AI chatbot with NVIDIA AI Workbench, presented by AMAX’s engineering team. Visit us to explore how AMAX’s cutting-edge solutions drive AI innovation and high-performance computing.About AMAXAMAX is a leading provider of advanced computing solutions for AI, HPC, and data center applications. With over 40 years of engineering excellence, AMAX specializes in designing, building, and deploying customized systems that deliver superior performance, reliability, and efficiency. For more information, visit www.amax.com

Legal Disclaimer:

