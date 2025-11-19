AMAX Drives Momentum in Delivering Expanded AI at Any Scale Solutions Portfolio

AMAX AI at Any Scale Portfolio

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMAX, a leader in advanced computing and data center engineering solutions, today announced an expanded AI at Any Scale Portfolio , featuring the latest NVIDIA Blackwell-powered systems designed to speed AI innovation from local development to large-scale training and inference. The updated lineup spans liquid-cooled workstations for local prototyping, enterprise servers for inference, and full rack scale solutions to power AI factories and large-scale training, supporting AI workloads at every level.AMAX delivers high-performance, fully engineered systems from design to deployment and production support. As an NVIDIA Elite Partner, AMAX combines precision integration, advanced thermal design, and deployment expertise to help customers accelerate AI initiatives in research, enterprise, and hyperscale environments.AMAX AI at Any Scale PortfolioLiquidMaxLX-5b: Liquid-cooled workstation engineered for quiet, reliable performance in office or lab environments. Ideal for AI research and prototyping, supporting up to 4x NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Max-Q Workstation Edition GPUs for model development and testing.AceleMaxAXG-828U: High-efficiency server supporting dual CPUs and optimized airflow for balanced performance. Built for AI inference and training, simulations, and scientific research on large datasets, supporting up to 8x NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs.AMAX RackScale 32: Rack-scale system with advanced cooling and modular GPU expansion for enterprise HPC and AI workloads, supporting up to 32x NVIDIA HGX B300 or NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs.LiquidMaxRackScale 64: High-density, liquid-cooled rack system built for AI training and inference at scale, supporting up to 64x NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs for compact, performance-optimized deployments.LiquidMaxRackScale 72 (NVL 72): Newly introduced liquid-cooled rack architecture designed for high-performance AI training, real time inference, and graph neural networks, supporting NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 or NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 configurations.LiquidMaxRackScale 128: Fully liquid-cooled, open rack architecture supporting up to 128 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs or AMD Instinct™ MI355X / MI325X GPUs, purpose-built for hyperscale AI and cloud deployments requiring maximum performance and density.“Our expanded portfolio reflects AMAX’s commitment to engineering precision and scalability,” said Dr. Rene Meyer, Chief Technology Officer, AMAX. “Whether customers are developing models locally or deploying at hyperscale, we deliver systems optimized for every stage of AI advancement, with a focus on performance efficiency and rapid deployment.”Each system in the portfolio is backed by AMAX’s end-to-end engineering services, including design, integration, validation, and on-site deployment. Combined with AMAX’s expertise in liquid cooling and industrial manufacturing, these solutions enable faster, solid AI infrastructure deployment for enterprises and research organizations worldwide.Visit AMAX at SC25 in St. Louis, MO, November 16–21, 2025, Booth 6435, to learn more about the AI at Any Scale Portfolio and explore the latest innovations in AI infrastructure engineered for every stage of development. Learn more at www.amax.com/sc25/ About AMAXAMAX is a leading IT solutions provider of advanced computing solutions for AI, HPC, and data center applications. With over 40 years of engineering excellence, AMAX specializes in designing, building, and deploying customized systems that deliver superior performance, reliability, and efficiency. For more information, visit www.amax.com.

