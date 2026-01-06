AMAX Advances Major Site Expansions to Host 150kW Class Liquid Cooled AI Infrastructure

AMAX HostMax™

The site upgrade adds 2MW of power and advanced liquid cooling infrastructure as Phase A of a multi-stage expansion

Amax Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE:(6933.TW))

This expansion allows AMAX to bring the most demanding liquid-cooled AI platforms online in a controlled environment, combining high-density power delivery with proven thermal engineering expertise...” — Dr. Rene Meyer, Chief Technology Officer, AMAX

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMAX has begun a major expansion of its production facility to support next-generation, high-density liquid-cooled AI infrastructure. The site upgrade introduces an additional 2 MW of power capacity and liquid cooling infrastructure as part of Phase A of a multi-stage expansion, designed to support 150 kW class AI racks and beyond.The expanded infrastructure is engineered to support the latest generation of high-density, liquid-cooled AI platforms and mixed cooling environments, enabling customers to deploy and operate advanced rack-scale systems within a controlled, production-grade facility.Key capabilities introduced as part of the expansion include:● Next-Gen AI Platforms: Designed to operate advanced NVIDIA accelerated computing systems, including air/liquid-cooled NVIDIA HGX B200, NVIDIA HGX B300 servers, liquid-cooled NVIDIA GB200 NVL72, NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 rack-scale systems, and AMD MI355X architectures.● Advanced Liquid Cooling: High-efficiency liquid cooling infrastructure compliant with ASHRAE W45 standards, engineered for sustained high-density rack operation.● Efficient Air Cooling: High-efficiency air cooling compliant with ASHRAE A2 standards, allowing air- and liquid-cooled systems to operate within the same facility.● PUE Optimized: PUE-aware power and cooling architecture applied across the expansion to support efficient operation at scale.● High Rack Power Density: Supports sustained operation at 150 kW per rack, with optional liquid-cooled configurations scaling up to 300 kW per rack for specialized AI and HPC deployments.This expansion addresses a growing industry challenge. High power density liquid cooling infrastructure exceeding 100 kW per rack remains limited across traditional data centers, despite increasing demand from large-scale AI training and inference environments. In addition to physical infrastructure, AMAX brings more than eight years of experience designing, deploying, and operating liquid-cooled rack-level infrastructure.“AI infrastructure is moving faster than traditional data center readiness,” said Dr. Rene Meyer, Chief Technology Officer at AMAX. “This expansion allows AMAX to bring the most demanding liquid-cooled AI platforms online in a controlled environment, combining high-density power delivery with proven thermal engineering expertise so customers can activate systems immediately and with confidence.”This infrastructure expansion is being built to enable AMAX’s HostMax™ service , addressing the lack of readily available high-density liquid cooling and power environments required to bring advanced AI systems online immediately after build. The expanded facility supports a full lifecycle workflow for liquid-cooled AI infrastructure, including build, burn-in, system validation, configuration, benchmarking, and short-term operation of rack-level AI clusters. Customers can validate performance and reliability under real operating conditions, with secure remote access, continuous monitoring across power, temperature, coolant flow, and facility conditions, and direct support from AMAX engineering teams.For more information about AMAX liquid cooling infrastructure or to inquire about capacity availability, visit www.amax.com/hostmax About AMAX EngineeringAMAX is a leading IT solutions provider of advanced computing solutions for AI, HPC, and data center applications. With over 40 years of engineering excellence, AMAX designs, builds, and deploys systems that support high-density compute, advanced thermal requirements, and enterprise-scale workloads. For more information, visit www.amax.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.