Department of the Interior Announces Completed Land Transfer from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for Spirit Lake Nation

Date: March 17, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of the Interior today announced that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has completed the transfer of 680 acres of land to the Bureau of Indian Affairs to be held in trust for the Spirit Lake Nation in Benson County, North Dakota.

“This land transfer is a significant step toward strengthening tribal sovereignty and empowering the Spirit Lake Nation to use its trust lands for economic growth and community well-being,” said Department of the Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. “From the beginning, the Trump administration has been committed to fostering self-determination and expanding opportunities for tribal nations. By returning these lands, we are honoring the Spirit Lake Nation’s deep connection to their homeland and ensuring they have the resources needed to build a stronger future.”

The administrative transfer marks the culmination of a many decades' long effort by the Spirit Lake Nation and reflects the administration’s commitment to strengthening tribal sovereignty, promoting economic opportunities, and enhancing the quality of life for Indigenous people.

"The return of 680 acres to the Spirit Lake Tribe marks a historic victory and an important milestone in our healing and reconciliation journey,” said Spirit Lake Tribe Chairperson Lonna Jackson-Street. “This land, fought for by our ancestors, symbolizes both our history and our present as Native American people. For me, every acre returned is a testament to the dedication and efforts of our tribal leadership, both past and present, who have worked tirelessly to make this achievement possible.

"I would like to extend our gratitude to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, and the General Services Administration for their support in this process. The returned lands may potentially be utilized for the expansion of a new health center, and we are actively working on moving these lands into trust status. This victory stands as a powerful reminder of our resilience and commitment to our future generations."

The 680 acres will remain titled in the name of the United States of America held in trust for the Spirit Lake Nation. This legal status grants certain benefits, protections and limitations to land held in trust by the United States on behalf of an individual American Indian or a tribe.

This land was initially transferred from the Bureau of Indian Affairs to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 1959 to grow hay for feeding bison in the winter at the nearby White Horse Hill National Game Preserve.

###