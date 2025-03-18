US Route 7 / Monkton Road

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

US Route 7 near Monkton Rd in Ferrisburgh is closed North and South due to the railroad crossing gates malfunctioning and stuck down .

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.