Gold’s Gym SoCal Appoints Tiffany Hamlin as Vice President of Fitness

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gold’s Gym SoCal today announces the appointment of Tiffany Hamlin as Vice President of Fitness. A seasoned fitness executive with two decades of industry experience, Tiffany brings a passion for transforming lives through fitness and a wealth of expertise in gym operations, fitness programming, and strategic business development.Tiffany has built a career on driving innovation and excellence in the fitness industry. She has successfully developed and executed global business operating plans across Personal Training, Group Fitness, Small Group & Youth Training, and Fitness Technology.“Tiffany’s expertise and passion for fitness innovation make her the perfect fit for Gold’s Gym SoCal as we continue to evolve and elevate our fitness offerings in the region,” said Brian Morris, Executive Vice President of Gold’s Gym SoCal. “Her deep industry knowledge and proven ability to drive engagement and performance will be invaluable as we further enhance the member experience and expand our programming, particularly with the unveiling of our latest Beverly Center club in 2025.”Prior to joining Gold’s Gym SoCal, Tiffany served as Vice President of Fitness Operations and Strategic Development for World Gym International, where she oversaw the fitness product ecosystem and led the global scaling of innovative fitness concepts. Her expertise in fitness innovation, combined with her strategic approach to operational efficiency, solidified her reputation as an industry leader, having managed large-scale fitness programs delivering over one million sessions annually and overseeing a network of over 1,000 fitness professionals."I'm beyond excited to join Gold’s Gym SoCal and contribute to a brand that has created a fitness legacy spanning generations,” adds Tiffany. “My passion has always been about transforming lives through the power of fitness, and I look forward to enhancing our training programs, elevating the member experience, and empowering our incredible community to reach new heights in their fitness journeys."Holding over 15 professional fitness certifications, Tiffany has traveled the world as a consultant and speaker, sharing insights on fitness education, operational efficiency, and member experience optimization. Her appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Gold’s Gym SoCal as the brand continues to lead in delivering world-class fitness experiences.To learn more about career opportunities at Gold’s Gym SoCal, visit: offers-socal.goldsgym.com/careersAbout Gold's Gym SoCal Group:With its roots tracing back to Joe Gold's first gym in Venice Beach, California, in 1965, Gold’s Gym SoCal has built a rich legacy of commitment, passion, and dedication to health and physique. In 1988, brothers Angel Banos and William Banos took the helm, opening their first Gold's Gym franchise in North Hollywood, California. Their unwavering commitment to superior customer service, personalized programming, and clean facilities propelled them to the forefront of the fitness industry. To learn more, visit www.goldsgym.com/markets/socal

