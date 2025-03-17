Keeping our Vets warm

Columbus VA in Ohio has a rich history of providing meaningful volunteer experiences to area youth. Last year alone, 15 youth were able to volunteer and take part in many assignments caring for Veterans, such as assisting in the Canteen with meal service and helping them to their tables.

They served as urgent care runners, aiding wheelchair-bound patients and assisting staff with meal deliveries. They acted as greeters and patient ambassadors welcoming patients as they entered clinic areas, directing them to their appointments.

Youth volunteers also helped make patient reminder calls and put together new patient enrollment packages. Their contributions were a tremendous asset to the operations.

One sophomore at Westerville Central High School, Lulu Bang, eagerly volunteered her time, passionately greeting Veterans, assisting with wheelchair escorts, serving as a volunteer ambassador and tackling any task needed all to support those who served our country.

Making the lives of area Veterans better

During her time volunteering, Bang learned there was a large population of unhoused Veterans in Central Ohio and wanted to do something to help them with their needs.

“I introduced the idea of making bags filled with clothing and toiletries to the Red Cross Club that I am a member of and my journey to making the lives of area Veterans better began there,” Bang shared.

Through her leadership, donations for the initiative came pouring in by way of door-to-door fundraising and canvassing local businesses. Several larger businesses made generous donations to support her initiative to assist Veterans experiencing homelessness. Dozens of bags were donated to support her first year of the initiative.

“People were extremely receptive to the initiative and were excited about helping our Veterans,” she said.

Making sure they know their sacrifice is not forgotten

The program, dubbed Keep Our Vets Warm, will continue under Bang’s leadership. The initiative is not just about keeping Veterans warm in winter months. It is about making sure they know their sacrifice and service is not forgotten.

Bang encourages everyone—from high school students to adults—to take care of those who have served and who inspire us with their bravery, their honor and their love of our country.

According to Traci Washington, Columbus VA Center for Development & Civic Engagement chief, “Lulu truly embraced her volunteer assignment and found an area to support. The homeless Veteran lives in the area will truly be impacted by these efforts. We look forward to seeing what the future holds for Lulu.”

If you would like to volunteer or support your local VA, explore the many ways you can give back to Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors in your community.