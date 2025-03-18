Sidus Space and Arkisys Pioneering Sustainable Space Operations in 2025

Photo courtesy of Sidus of the iSSI integrated into one of the panels of the Sidus LS-3 Satellite Photo courtesy of Sidus of the iSSI location under stowed solar array

Arkisys has taken first steps in facilitating optional post launch in-space ops demonstrating iSSI™ on the LizzieSat™-3

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arkisys ™, a provider of on-orbit services on a stable long duration platform to support ISAM applications, announces the successful collaboration with Sidus Space , sending the iSSI™ post launch connectable interface to LEO on LizzieSatTM -3 which deployed from the SpaceX Transporter 13 on March 15th.The LS-3 mission features an integrated and dedicated post launch connectable interface, the iSSI™ developed by iBOSS ™, which is one of the connectable interfaces approved for the Arkisys Port Module platform."This mission with Sidus is more than just a milestone—it’s a big step toward revolutionizing how satellites are designed for long-term, sustainable operations in orbit," said David Barnhart, CEO of Arkisys. "As the space economy rapidly pushes toward a trillion-dollar frontier, Arkisys is enabling and encouraging satellite manufacturers to think beyond one-time missions and unlock the undiscovered potential of space systems through adaptable, post-launch capabilities.""We are thrilled to support Arkisys on this mission, as it represents a leap forward in satellite flexibility and adaptability," said Carol Craig, CEO of Sidus Space. "The integration of the iSSI™ interface on LizzieSat™-3 is a testament to our commitment to innovation, enabling technologies like post-launch modifications and enhancing the long-term sustainability of space operations."The progression in this collaboration with Sidus since its announcement in October of 2024 marks a pivotal moment in Arkisys’s mission to empower the space sector's economy. This follows the successful achievement of flight heritage on the LizzieSat -1 mission for Arkisys’ Applique universal interface adapter as a deliverable for a DIU contract.The interface is one half of the multifunctional connector intelligent Space Systems Interface (or iSSI™) by the US/German ISAM interface company iBOSS™. "We are honored to take this first major step with Arkisys to make post launch connection to any space system a reality" says Thomas Schervan, CEO + Co-Founder of iBOSS™. The iSSI™ is one of only a very small handful of recent commercially developed interfaces for inspection, servicing, assembly and manufacturing (ISAM), and it has been demonstrated in flight on the ISS in 2022. Arkisys is engaged in a global survey of connectable interfaces that can help enable any space system manufacturer to add on new payloads, power, and sensors post launch.Sidus Space is believed to be the first spacecraft developer to fly a connectable interface, ultimately meant to enable an ISAM provider the ability to upgrade, augment or maintain space systems post launch.This launch is coming on the heels of a comprehensive study by Arkisys and teammates into how a long-duration platform in various orbits could enable deorbit and augmentation services to constellation providers. "Through our long duration platform with a high cadence of arrivals and departures, robotic autonomous post-launch services can add new value to already launched satellites” says Arkisys Chief Systems Engineer Dr. Rughani. He likens this to the lower costs provided by high ship traffic at ports around the world today.About Arkisys:Arkisys, Inc., located in Los Alamitos, California, is enabling any customer to enhance their growth and space capability, on orbit. Arkisys is a creator of spacecraft architectures and platform solutions that open up in-space services. By design Arkisys offers affordable space-based services for any organization, company, Government and academic institutes interested in next generation on-orbit space-based commerce. We work with any system or subsystem provider to integrate their technology onto our Ports, and encourage and enable innovation in components, payloads and new mission growth, post launch. For more information, visit http://arkisys.com/ About Sidus Space:Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a space mission enabler that provides flexible, cost-effective solutions including custom satellite design, payload hosting, mission management, space manufacturing and AI enhanced space-based sensor data as a service. With its mission of Space Access Reimagined™, Sidus Space is committed to rapid innovation, adaptable and cost-effective solutions, and the optimization of space system and data collection performance. With proven space heritage including manufacturing and managing its own on-orbit satellite, LizzieSat™, Sidus Space serves government, defense, intelligence and commercial companies around the globe. Strategically headquartered on Florida’s Space Coast, Sidus Space operates a 35,000-square-foot space manufacturing, assembly, integration and testing facility and provides easy access to nearby launch facilities.For more information, visit: https://www.sidusspace.com

