Sidus Space and Arkisys take Steps toward Sustainable Space Operations on LizzieSat™-3

Passive connectable interface from iBoss Inc. PAssive connectable interface on LizzieSat-3

Arkisys Port Module Platform will be the first step in facilitating post launch in-space operations

LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arkisys™, a provider of on-orbit services on a stable long duration platform to support ISAM applications is excited to announce partnership with Sidus Space to fly a first ever post launch connectable interface on LizzieSat -3. Developed from iBoss Inc and part of Arkisys Port Module platform, Sidus is the first spacecraft provider to fly a connectable interface that would enable it to be modified or augmented post launch. On Sidus’ first launch with LizzieSat™-1, Arkisys achieved TRL-9 for its’ unique micro-electronic, Applique, that connects to any payload or component, independent of connector or data protocol type. Applique is Arkisys’ first key element in supporting companies post launch with data and connector protocol adaptor. On LizzieSat™-3 Sidus will host Arkisys’ mechanical interface that is part of a connectable data/power/mechanical adaptor that a payload, vehicle or subsystem could attach to, post launch.“Our goal is to help companies transition from only being able to optimize and manage space systems on the ground, to leverage a long duration platform to enable post launch exponential growth. We are very excited that Sidus, as a major spacecraft developer, has partnered with us to integrate a flight proven connectable interface to their next satellite. Although the interface will not be useable on this mission, Sidus is showcasing the ease of integrating post-launch modification capabilities by taking the initial step of demonstrating the first flight of the connecting interface. I am super proud of the team at Arkisys for collaborating with Sidus, the first of hopefully many satellite integrators to enable their systems to be modified on orbit”, David Barnhart, CEO for Arkisys.The iBoss Inc connectable interface has been demonstrated on orbit as part of a test campaign to show viability for the broader domain of in space assembly and manufacturing (ISAM). Arkisys is using the iSSI product from iBoss as one part of its overall in space assembly and manufacturing architecture and has demonstrated it and other connectable interfaces successfully on its full-scale ground prototype Port Module. Connectable interfaces are key to making it simple for any space system to grow and extend life on-orbit. Connectable interfaces are a key part of the Arkisys Onboarding process that enables customers, payloads, and component vendors to test their planned space hardware at their company or shop before delivering for launch, thus validating and verifying the data communications, command and control, and interfaces are all operational with the Port before arrival.“Biologic and pharmaceutical experiments, manufacturing pilot projects, material science testing are just a few of the new customer validations that we will enable by connecting them to our Port’s in orbit. We are executing multiple ground-based tests with iBoss and other companies’ interfaces to demonstrate with real customer hardware connectability post launch,” Dr Rahul Rughani, Chief Systems Engineer at Arkisys shares. “Enabling a shift from single to multi-use for any payload or component is done through making it simple and easy to connect in orbit as it is on the ground. This first flight with Sidus exemplifies a major step for both of us to enable this new paradigm of integration on orbit.”Both companies look forward to additional opportunities to work together, and are continuing to explore what it means to optimize satellites and space systems post launch. Arkisys On Orbit Port architecture is meant to transform single-use single-life space systems into long term sustainable unlimited life platforms. Having the ability to integrate on orbit means no longer having to throw anything away in space.

