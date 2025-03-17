Governor Newsom announces judicial appointments 3.17.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his appointment of 10 Superior Court Judges: two in Alameda County; three in Los Angeles County; one in Merced County; one in Orange County; two in San Bernardino County; and one in San Francisco County.

Alameda County Superior Court

Doris Ng, of Alameda County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Alameda County Superior Court. Ng has served as a Trial Attorney at the U.S. Department of Labor since 2023. She served multiple roles at the California Department of Industrial Relations, including Chief Counsel from 2020 to 2023 and Staff Attorney in 2007 and from 2013 to 2020. Ng worked as Supervising Attorney at the Asian Pacific Islander Legal Outreach from 2011 to 2013 and as a Staff Attorney at the Bay Area Legal Aid from 2008 to 2011. She was a Supervising Clinical Attorney at the Women’s Employment Rights Clinic from 2003 to 2007 and a Staff Attorney at Equal Rights Advocates from 1998 to 2003. Ng was an Associate at Rosen, Bien and Asaro from 1996 to 1998 and an Associate at Gough & Cohen from 1994 to 1995. Ng received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Gregory Syren. Ng is a Democrat.

Jonathan Wolff, of Contra Costa County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Alameda County Superior Court. Wolff has served as Chief Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Law Division at the California Attorney General’s Office since 2017, where he has held several other positions, including Senior Assistant Attorney General from 2008 to 2016, Supervising Deputy Attorney General from 2003 to 2008, and Deputy Attorney General from 2001 to 2003. He was an Associate at Kelly, Gill, Sherburne & Herrera, LLP from 1998 to 2001. Wolff received a Juris Doctor degree from Santa Clara University School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Frank Roesch. Wolff is a Democrat.

Los Angeles County Superior Court

William Shin, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Shin has served as a Deputy Attorney General at the California Attorney General’s Office since 2005 and as a Staff Judge Advocate and Deputy Staff Judge Advocate at the California Air National Guard since 2019. Shin was an Assistant Staff Judge Advocate at the United States Air Force Reserve from 2011 to 2019. He was a Deputy District Attorney at the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office from 2004 to 2005 and an Associate at Franscell Strickland Roberts & Lawrence from 2001 to 2004. Shin received a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Julie Fox Blackshaw. Shin is a Democrat.

Kimberly Dotson, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Dotson has served as a Commissioner at the Los Angeles Superior Court since 2018. She was a Deputy Public Defender at the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office from 2002 to 2018. Dotson received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of West Los Angeles School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Lee R. Bogdanoff. Dotson is a Democrat.

Faye Chen Barnouw, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Barnouw has served as an Assistant Regional Director at the Federal Trade Commission since 2019, and was an Attorney there from 2001 to 2019. She was a Trial Attorney with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission from 1997 to 2001, and an Associate at Parker Milliken Clark O’Hara & Samuelian from 1994 to 1997. She served as a Law Clerk for the Honorable Warren J. Ferguson at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from 1993 to 1994. Barnouw received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Deborah L. Sanchez. Barnouw is a Democrat.



Merced County Superior Court

Chamandeep Johal, of Merced County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Merced County Superior Court. Johal has served as a Commissioner at the Mariposa County Superior Court since 2023 and as a Family Law Facilitator at the Merced County Superior Court since 2018. She was the Principal Attorney at Johal Law from 2010 to 2018. She was a Partner at Connich & Grewal, LLP from 2008 to 2010 and an Associate at the Law Offices of Michael J. Connich from 2004 to 2008. Johal received a Juris Doctor degree from the Santa Clara University School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Donald Proietti. Johal is registered as no party preference.



Orange County Superior Court

Jennifer McCartney, of Orange County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Orange County Superior Court. McCartney has worked as the Firm Director at the Children’s Law Center of California since 2019. She has held several roles at the Children’s Law Center of California since 2006, including Supervising Attorney from 2016 to 2019, Writ Attorney from 2015 to 2019, and Staff Attorney from 2006 to 2015. McCartney received a Juris Doctor degree from Whittier Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Justice Nathan R. Scott to the Court of Appeal. McCartney is a Democrat.

San Bernardino County Superior Court

Cecilia Joo, of Riverside County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Bernardino County Superior Court. Joo has served as a Commissioner at the San Bernardino Superior Court since 2023. She has served in several roles at the San Bernardino District Attorney’s Office since 2007, including Supervising Deputy District Attorney and Deputy District Attorney. Joo received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of LaVerne College of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael R. Libutti. Joo is non-partisan.

Dina Amani, of Riverside County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Bernardino County Superior Court. Amani has served as a Commissioner at the San Bernardino Superior Court since 2019. She was the Principal Owner at Farhat Law Firm, APC from 2014 to 2019. Amani was an Associate at Ewaniszyk Law Firm from 2005 to 2019 and an Associate at Rosin & Associates from 2003 to 2004. She was a Wealth Management Advisor at Merrill Lynch from 2000 to 2002. She worked as an Intern Law Clerk at the Chicago Stock Exchange in 1999. Amani was an Associate at Cline & Associates from 1997 to 1998. Amani received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of LaVerne College of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Brian S. McCarville. Amani is a Democrat.



San Francisco County Superior Court

Julia Cervantes, of San Francisco, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Francisco County Superior Court. Cervantes has served as Managing Attorney at the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office since 2023. She was the District Attorney Representative at the San Francisco Innocence Commission from 2022 to 2023. Cervantes has held several positions at the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, including Lead Attorney from 2022 to 2023, Managing Attorney from 2020 to 2021, and Assistant District Attorney from 2011 to 2020. She served as Vice President of the San Francisco County Juvenile Probation Commission in 2022. She was a Deputy District Attorney at the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office from 2021 to 2022. Cervantes received a Juris Doctor degree from Brooklyn Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Richard B. Ulmer. Cervantes is a Democrat.

The compensation for each of these positions is $244,727.