Golden State at the Golden Globes, Film & Television Tax Credit awardees spotlight California’s Star Power

In November, Governor Newsom announced 17 television projects selected for tax credits, which is expected to bring in $1.2 billion to California’s economy. The California Film and Television Tax Credit Program maintains California’s competitive edge in the creative economy while continuing to champion workforce diversity provisions, more funding for the Career Pathways Training Program, and the nation’s first Safety on Production Pilot Program.

Since its inception in 2009, the tax credit program has generated over $30.6 billion in economic activity and supported more than 228,000 cast and crew jobs across the state. In years past, for every dollar of tax credit awarded, California has seen massive returns — $24.40 in economic output, $16.14 in GDP and $8.60 in wages. The California Film Commission (CFC) administers the Film & Television Tax Credit Program.

For more information about California’s Film and Television Tax Credit Program, visit www.film.ca.gov.