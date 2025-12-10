Submit Release
Governor Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency in Mono County for Pack Fire

SACRAMENTO — Today, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a State of Emergency 

in Mono County to support ongoing recovery efforts for communities impacted by the Pack Fire. The fire ignited on November 13 near Lake Crowley in the eastern Sierra Nevada, and was fully contained on December 3, destroying 30 residential and commercial structures and damaging six others. 

As the fire spread, officials quickly issued mandatory evacuation orders for the Long Valley and McGee Creek communities, with approximately 1,800 residents placed under evacuation orders or warnings at the fire’s peak. All evacuation orders and warnings have since been lifted.

The emergency proclamation includes provisions for expediting household hazardous waste and debris removal for affected homes and businesses. The full text of today’s emergency proclamation can be found here.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has also approved California’s request for financial assistance to impacted community members, making low-interest disaster loans available to homeowners, renters, and businesses affected by the Pack Fire. Residents can apply here.

