Day of Calm Summit: Uniting Voices to End the Epidemic of Anger and Violence Against Children

Meet Celia Kibler. Celia is a mom of 5, grandma of 9, Award-winning, best-selling author, international speaker, and family & relationship empowerment coach.

Create a Culture of Calm, Responsibility, and Respectful Parenting to Protect Children from the Lifelong Effects of Aggression, Abuse, and Neglect

Our goal is to create generations of adults who do not need to recover from their childhoods but instead blossom because of them” — Celia Kibler

BALTIMORE , MD, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Day of Calm Summit is bringing together parenting experts, mental health professionals, educators, and advocates from around the world to address the growing crisis of anger and violence affecting children and future generations. Taking place April 3, 4 & 5, this transformative, free, virtual event will provide actionable solutions, expert insights, and powerful discussions aimed at breaking generational cycles of dysfunction and fostering a world where children feel safe, respected, and valued—free from the threat of daily violence. Hosted by The Day of Calm Foundation, this summit aligns with its mission to create a global movement for peaceful parenting and responsible living, ensuring real, lasting change for children worldwide.Empowering Change Through Action“Children should never live in fear of the adults who are supposed to protect and nurture them,” says Celia Kibler , Founder of The Day of Calm Foundation and internationally recognized parenting expert. “This summit is more than a conversation—it’s a call to action. We are providing parents, educators, and communities with the knowledge and tools to replace anger with calm, discipline with guidance, and conflict with connection. Every child deserves a world where they are heard, loved, and safe. After all, we’re raising adults, not children.“The real danger isn’t just the weapon—it’s the mind that wields it. We focus too much on the tool and not enough on the person behind it."The summit will feature leading holistic healers, child development specialists, trauma-informed coaches, and inspiring voices who have transformed their own life journeys. Attendees will gain proven strategies to encourage self-awareness, emotional regulation, and positive parenting—without yelling, aggression, or fear-based tactics.Breaking the Cycle of Generational TraumaResearch has consistently shown that children raised in aggressive or high-conflict environments are significantly more likely to struggle with mental health challenges, relationship issues, and emotional regulation later in life. The Day of Calm Summit seeks to disrupt this pattern by offering evidence-based techniques, real-life success stories, and access to ongoing support networks.Attendees will also learn about the Rescue-a-School initiative, a project dedicated to rebuilding the Brilliant Nursery & Primary School in Uganda, providing a safe haven for children escaping abuse and hardship. “Our goal is to create generations of adults who do not need to recover from their childhoods but instead blossom because of them,” says Kibler.A Legacy of Peaceful ParentingThe Day of Calm Foundation was founded by Celia Kibler, a globally recognized parenting coach, speaker, and award-winning author with over 40 years of experience. Dedicated to ending generational cycles of anger and abuse, the foundation provides practical education and compassionate support to families and caregivers. In addition to the virtual Calm Communication Classes, the foundation also leads initiatives like Rescue-a-School to ensure that children everywhere have access to safe, nurturing learning environments.Join the MovementThe Day of Calm Summit is open to parents, caregivers, educators, and advocates worldwide who are committed to building a kinder, more peaceful future for the next generation. Registration is free and available at www.DayofCalm.org For media inquiries, interviews, or partnership opportunities, please contact:Celia KiblerFounder, The Day of Calm Foundation📞 +1-301-922-2164📧 celia@dayofcalm.org

Empowering Families: The Journey to Calm Parenting| Celia Kibler Special

