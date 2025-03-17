New Book Released In Over 15 Countries, Change Management For Marketers: Internal Transformations Made Easy

Now available in over 15 countries!

Dina Shapiro’s ideas of implementing organizational change through the marketing team that have the skills to do so is an innovative approach.” — Matt Jarmel, Principal, Jarmel Kizel Architects and Engineers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now available in over 15 countries, Dina Shapiro ’s new book highlights how marketers can lead change management for their internal transformations.In her trailblazing book, Change Management for Marketers: Internal Transformations Made Easy (Thin Leaf Press 2025), Ms. Shapiro teaches marketers how to create and implement sustainable change management for marketing transformations. Shapiro shares an innovative approach with strategies, processes, tools, analogies, examples, quotes and ideas from the best-of-the-best marketers. The book places people at the heart of a marketing transformation.“Change Management for Marketers provides a clear, straightforward process, and actionable tools and examples so marketers never have to start with a blank page,” says Nicole Ferry, Partner, Chief Strategy Officer, Sullivan.According to Ms. Shapiro, her book provides the latest thinking for marketers to overcome the 70% failure rate of transformations by applying their unique marketing talents.“Change Management for Marketers is an uplifting and sensible book that reminds us that marketers can, indeed, be the ‘masters of change,’” says Felicia A. Foster, Marketing Consultant, Advertising Account Director.Ms. Shapiro hopes to inspire and teach marketers—across the U.S., Europe, Australia, China, and more coming soon—how to mitigate their colleagues’ fears of change, connect emotionally with colleagues through change journey mapping, choose the right stakeholders for the cross-discipline team, and optimize change management to sustain transformations.“The antithesis of a dense college marketing textbook, her book is a fast read and a very digestible road map of how companies and employees may successfully implement internal transformations, ” says Michelle Richmond, News and Documentary Producer.About the Author: Dina Shapiro is a Change Management and Marketing speaker, trainer, and consultant. A former marketing and advertising executive, she founded Yorkville Consulting , a certified woman-owned business that has won over 35 industry awards. Ms. Shapiro has worked with over 200 clients, mostly Fortune 500 companies, to help them with change management and marketing consulting and training. She holds a master’s degree from Boston University and a bachelor’s degree from George Washington University.Contact Dina ShapiroDina.Shapiro@YorkvilleConsulting.com+1 646 284 2481

