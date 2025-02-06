Order your copy today!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Timely Book Just Released CHANGE MANAGEMENT FOR MARKETERS : INTERNAL TRANSFORMATIONS MADE EASY Dina Shapiro releases new book, trending well in Amazon’s Hot New Release bestseller rankings, highlighting how marketers can lead change management for their internal transformations.In her trailblazing book, Change Management for Marketers: Internal Transformations Made Easy (Thin Leaf Press 2025), Ms. Shapiro teaches marketers how to create and implement sustainable change management for marketing transformations. Shapiro shares an innovative approach with strategies, processes, tools, analogies, examples, quotes and ideas from the best-of-the-best marketers. The book places people at the heart of a marketing transformation.According to Ms. Shapiro, her book provides the latest thinking for marketers to overcome the 70% failure rate of transformations by applying their unique marketing talents.“Change Management for Marketers is an uplifting and sensible book that reminds us that marketers can, indeed, be the ‘masters of change,’” says Felicia A. Foster, Marketing Consultant, Advertising Account Director.Ms. Shapiro hopes to inspire and teach marketers how to mitigate their colleagues’ fears of change, connect emotionally with colleagues through change journey mapping, choose the right stakeholders for the cross-discipline team, and optimize change management to sustain transformations.“The antithesis of a dense college marketing textbook, her book is a fast read and a very digestible road map of how companies and employees may successfully implement internal transformations, ” says Michelle Richmond, News and Documentary Producer.About the Author: Dina Shapiro is a Change Management and Marketing speaker, trainer, and consultant. A former marketing and advertising executive, she founded Yorkville Consulting , a certified woman-owned business that has won over 35 industry awards. Ms. Shapiro has worked with over 200 clients, mostly Fortune 500 companies, to help them with change management and marketing consulting and training. She holds a master’s degree from Boston University and a bachelor’s degree from George Washington University.

