House Resolution 114 Printer's Number 0925

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - Sponsors

PARKER, BRENNAN, GIRAL, PROBST, VENKAT, FREEMAN, ISAACSON, HOHENSTEIN, ABNEY, HILL-EVANS, HOWARD, STEELE, ZIMMERMAN, SHUSTERMAN, SANCHEZ, KHAN

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing the week of March 10 through 14, 2025, as "Civic Learning Week" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Recognizing Civic Learning Week

