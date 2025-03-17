House Resolution 107 Printer's Number 0891

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - Sponsors BENNINGHOFF, ANDERSON, BERNSTINE, BRIGGS, CAUSER, COOPER, FLICK, GREINER, GUENST, K.HARRIS, HEFFLEY, MARCELL, MOUL, PICKETT, PUGH, RIVERA, SAMUELSON, STENDER, TWARDZIK, VENKAT, VITALI, WENTLING

Short Title A Resolution designating March 19, 2025, as "The Pennsylvania State University IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon (THON) Day" in Pennsylvania and congratulating THON for raising more than $17 million for the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital to help fight pediatric cancer.

Memo Subject THON 2025: A Home for Hope

Generated 03/17/2025 07:24 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.