Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,032 in the last 365 days.

House Resolution 107 Printer's Number 0891

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - Sponsors

BENNINGHOFF, ANDERSON, BERNSTINE, BRIGGS, CAUSER, COOPER, FLICK, GREINER, GUENST, K.HARRIS, HEFFLEY, MARCELL, MOUL, PICKETT, PUGH, RIVERA, SAMUELSON, STENDER, TWARDZIK, VENKAT, VITALI, WENTLING

Short Title

A Resolution designating March 19, 2025, as "The Pennsylvania State University IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon (THON) Day" in Pennsylvania and congratulating THON for raising more than $17 million for the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital to help fight pediatric cancer.

Memo Subject

THON 2025: A Home for Hope

Generated 03/17/2025 07:24 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Resolution 107 Printer's Number 0891

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more