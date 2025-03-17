House Resolution 91 Printer's Number 0741

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - Sponsors PASHINSKI, HILL-EVANS, GUENST, HOWARD, GIRAL, GREINER, STAATS, SANCHEZ, VENKAT, COOK, MAYES, HOHENSTEIN, HADDOCK, JAMES, HARKINS, MALAGARI, DALEY, ZIMMERMAN, CURRY, CERRATO, NEILSON, D. WILLIAMS, O'MARA, KULIK, CIRESI, DEASY

Short Title A Resolution designating the month of March 2025 as "Music in Our Schools Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Designating March 2025 as "Music in Our Schools Month"

Generated 03/17/2025 07:24 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.