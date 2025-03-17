House Resolution 91 Printer's Number 0741
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - Sponsors
PASHINSKI, HILL-EVANS, GUENST, HOWARD, GIRAL, GREINER, STAATS, SANCHEZ, VENKAT, COOK, MAYES, HOHENSTEIN, HADDOCK, JAMES, HARKINS, MALAGARI, DALEY, ZIMMERMAN, CURRY, CERRATO, NEILSON, D. WILLIAMS, O'MARA, KULIK, CIRESI, DEASY
Short Title
A Resolution designating the month of March 2025 as "Music in Our Schools Month" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Designating March 2025 as "Music in Our Schools Month"
