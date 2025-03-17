House Resolution 86 Printer's Number 0716

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - Sponsors CARROLL, KENYATTA, KRAJEWSKI, SCOTT, SMITH-WADE-EL, MADDEN, ISAACSON, VENKAT, OTTEN, MAYES, HILL-EVANS, SAPPEY, RABB, FREEMAN, SANCHEZ, HOHENSTEIN, GUENST, BOROWSKI, MALAGARI, ABNEY, PIELLI, SALISBURY, O'MARA, SHUSTERMAN

Short Title A Resolution designating March 17, 2025, as "Bayard Rustin Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Resolution Designating March 17, 2025, as "Bayard Rustin Day" in Pennsylvania

Generated 03/17/2025 07:24 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.