House Resolution 86 Printer's Number 0716

CARROLL, KENYATTA, KRAJEWSKI, SCOTT, SMITH-WADE-EL, MADDEN, ISAACSON, VENKAT, OTTEN, MAYES, HILL-EVANS, SAPPEY, RABB, FREEMAN, SANCHEZ, HOHENSTEIN, GUENST, BOROWSKI, MALAGARI, ABNEY, PIELLI, SALISBURY, O'MARA, SHUSTERMAN
A Resolution designating March 17, 2025, as "Bayard Rustin Day" in Pennsylvania.
Resolution Designating March 17, 2025, as "Bayard Rustin Day" in Pennsylvania
