Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,033 in the last 365 days.

House Resolution 64 Printer's Number 0990

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - Sponsors

ISAACSON, MAKO, BURGOS, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, CERRATO, CIRESI, CONKLIN, CURRY, DALEY, T. DAVIS, DELOZIER, DONAHUE, FREEMAN, GIRAL, GREEN, HADDOCK, HARKINS, HILL-EVANS, HOHENSTEIN, KENYATTA, KHAN, M. MACKENZIE, MALAGARI, MARCELL, MAYES, MENTZER, MERSKI, NEILSON, O'MARA, PARKER, PASHINSKI, RABB, SAMUELSON, SANCHEZ, SCHLOSSBERG, SCHWEYER, SHUSTERMAN, VENKAT, VITALI, WARREN, D. WILLIAMS, ZIMMERMAN, BOROWSKI, MATZIE, BRENNAN

Short Title

A Resolution designating the month of April 2025 as "Community College Month" in Pennsylvania in recognition of the important role that community colleges play in the education system and economy of this Commonwealth.

Memo Subject

Declaring April 2025 as Community College Month in Pennsylvania (HR 84)

Generated 03/17/2025 07:24 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Resolution 64 Printer's Number 0990

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more