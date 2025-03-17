House Resolution 64 Printer's Number 0990

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - Sponsors ISAACSON, MAKO, BURGOS, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, CERRATO, CIRESI, CONKLIN, CURRY, DALEY, T. DAVIS, DELOZIER, DONAHUE, FREEMAN, GIRAL, GREEN, HADDOCK, HARKINS, HILL-EVANS, HOHENSTEIN, KENYATTA, KHAN, M. MACKENZIE, MALAGARI, MARCELL, MAYES, MENTZER, MERSKI, NEILSON, O'MARA, PARKER, PASHINSKI, RABB, SAMUELSON, SANCHEZ, SCHLOSSBERG, SCHWEYER, SHUSTERMAN, VENKAT, VITALI, WARREN, D. WILLIAMS, ZIMMERMAN, BOROWSKI, MATZIE, BRENNAN

Short Title A Resolution designating the month of April 2025 as "Community College Month" in Pennsylvania in recognition of the important role that community colleges play in the education system and economy of this Commonwealth.

Memo Subject Declaring April 2025 as Community College Month in Pennsylvania (HR 84)

Generated 03/17/2025 07:24 PM

