House Bill 308 Printer's Number 0261
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - Sponsors
HARKINS, MEHAFFIE, GIRAL, PROBST, ISAACSON, HILL-EVANS, PIELLI, FREEMAN, KHAN, McNEILL, BRENNAN, VENKAT, FIEDLER, HOWARD, NEILSON, CERRATO, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, SANCHEZ, D. MILLER, DALEY, HADDOCK, DONAHUE, BENHAM, SAMUELSON, WARREN, CIRESI, O'MARA, DEASY
Short Title
An Act providing for workplace health and safety standards for public employees; providing for powers and duties of the Secretary of Labor and Industry; establishing the Pennsylvania Occupational Safety and Health Review Board; providing for workplace inspections; and imposing penalties.
Memo Subject
The Jake Schwab Worker Safety Bill
Generated 03/17/2025 07:23 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.