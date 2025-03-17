Submit Release
House Resolution 48 Printer's Number 0413

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - Sponsors

HARKINS, MERSKI, FREEMAN, DELLOSO, VITALI, HILL-EVANS, BURGOS, HADDOCK, COOK, GIRAL, SCHMITT, VENKAT, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, BRENNAN, INGLIS, CERRATO, KAZEEM, CIRESI, SANCHEZ, DONAHUE, CONKLIN, D. WILLIAMS, NEILSON, REICHARD, MENTZER, STEELE, DEASY, O'MARA, GREEN, GILLEN, MALAGARI, BOROWSKI, DOUGHERTY, PASHINSKI, PARKER, BURNS, COOPER

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing the week of May 11 through 17, 2025, as "National Police Week" and recognizing May 15, 2025, as "Peace Officers Memorial Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Resolution recognizing National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day

Generated 03/17/2025 07:24 PM

