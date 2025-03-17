House Resolution 48 Printer's Number 0413

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - Sponsors HARKINS, MERSKI, FREEMAN, DELLOSO, VITALI, HILL-EVANS, BURGOS, HADDOCK, COOK, GIRAL, SCHMITT, VENKAT, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, BRENNAN, INGLIS, CERRATO, KAZEEM, CIRESI, SANCHEZ, DONAHUE, CONKLIN, D. WILLIAMS, NEILSON, REICHARD, MENTZER, STEELE, DEASY, O'MARA, GREEN, GILLEN, MALAGARI, BOROWSKI, DOUGHERTY, PASHINSKI, PARKER, BURNS, COOPER

Short Title A Resolution recognizing the week of May 11 through 17, 2025, as "National Police Week" and recognizing May 15, 2025, as "Peace Officers Memorial Day" in Pennsylvania.

