Expanded Access to Graduate and Professional Education with New ...

As the professional workplace evolves, Gonzaga University’s offerings continue to expand to meet employers, employees and students where they are – and where they’re going.

Gonzaga is proud to announce a new collaboration with EdAssist by Bright Horizons, a leader in workforce education solutions. The partnership will open Gonzaga’s exemplary learning community to adult learners at more than 200 companies across an array of industries. Available both in-person and online, these programs will provide working professionals with flexible opportunities to expand their skillsets by earning a wide range of graduate degrees and certifications.

“Gonzaga University cultivates in all its students critical thinking, a love of lifelong learning, ethical discernment, creativity and innovation,” says Julie McCulloh, Gonzaga vice provost for enrollment management. “Through this partnership with EdAssist, Gonzaga extends the reach of its educational mission by supporting more working professionals in their quest for personal and professional growth.”

Among the myriad of graduate degrees and certificates available for EdAssist clients are online and in-person programs in organizational leadership, nursing, public health, business administration, engineering management, public relations, and leadership in AI, just to name a few. Additionally, Gonzaga’s Center for Lifelong Learning offers a plethora of online and in-person courses ranging in length from days to months, depending on the needs of the students, including non-degree professional certificates and bootcamp opportunities in data analytics, cybersecurity, health care leadership, software engineering, digital marketing and more.

“We are thrilled to partner with Gonzaga University to both expand our educational offerings and meet the ever-changing needs of the U.S. workforce,” said Diane Bartoli, senior vice president of EdAssist by Bright Horizons. “Innovative institutions like Gonzaga, that offer a wide array of customizable programs created to fit the busy lives of adult learners, play a critical role in helping enable employees to both achieve their professional dreams while also helping their employers fill critical talent gaps.”

Gonzaga University is consistently ranked among the Top 100 national universities in the United States by U.S. News & World Report, with several of its graduate and online programs earning high national rankings as well. The publication notes Gonzaga’s excellent teaching tradition and regularly names Gonzaga a “Best Value School” and one of the nation’s “Best Colleges for Veterans.”

By partnering with EdAssist, Gonzaga University continues to strengthen and expand its role in workplace development, supporting employees in accessing top-tier educational advancement while contributing to the success of leading companies and organizations around the globe.